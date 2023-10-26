UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
UNF Police Department awarded “highest level” of accreditation

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
October 26, 2023

For the first time in its 24-year accreditation history, the University of North Florida Police Department was awarded the “Excelsior” status by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) this year, the department announced

The recognition is the highest of its kind from the CFA and represents an exceptional effort by the UPD to keep UNF safe, Chief Frank Mackesy said to Spinnaker, expressing his pride in the UNFPD staff. 

“I hope the students, faculty and staff recognize the effort that UNFPD puts in on a regular basis to keep all of them safe,” Chief Mackesy said. “Obtaining ‘Excelsior’ status is an example of the commitment of our agency in maintaining the highest standards of excellence to better serve the campus community.”

UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)

Accreditation of police departments helps to ensure that law enforcement is able to prevent and control crime more effectively, according to the Florida Accreditation website. For the community, that means it also helps create a forum where “police and citizens work together to control and prevent crime,” the website said. 

“Accreditation is a coveted award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence, and competence,” according to the accreditation website. “Employees will take pride in their agency, knowing that it represents the very best in law enforcement.”

Excelsior status represents an “unparalleled” level of commitment, according to UPD’s website. The certification will last three years, and then they will be evaluated again in August 2026.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

