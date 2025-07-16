UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Student Government announces Fall 2025 meeting schedule

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter | 1:35 pm
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

The University of North Florida’s Student Government has released its meeting schedule for the upcoming fall semester.

The first Senate meeting will be held on Thursday, August 22, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Building 58E, Room 3200).

Committee meetings will begin on Thursday, September 5. Committee meetings will also be held in the Senate Chambers.

Fall 2025 Senate Meetings

The SG Senate will meet at noon in the Senate Chambers on the following dates of the fall 2025 semester:

  • August 22
  • September 12
  • September 26
  • October 10
  • October 24
  • November 7
  • November 14

Fall 2025 Committee Meetings

Three SG committees tend to meet one week before a Senate meeting on Fridays: Rules and Oversight Committee at 10 a.m., Budget and Allocations Committee at noon and University and Student Affairs Committee at 2 p.m. 

Each committee will meet at its respective time in the Senate Chambers on the following dates of the Fall 2025 semester:

  • September 5
  • September 19
  • October 3
  • October 17
  • October 31

For more information, visit the SG website

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

