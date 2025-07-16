UNF Student Government announces Fall 2025 meeting schedule

The University of North Florida’s Student Government has released its meeting schedule for the upcoming fall semester.

The first Senate meeting will be held on Thursday, August 22, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Building 58E, Room 3200).

Committee meetings will begin on Thursday, September 5. Committee meetings will also be held in the Senate Chambers.

Fall 2025 Senate Meetings

The SG Senate will meet at noon in the Senate Chambers on the following dates of the fall 2025 semester:

August 22

September 12

September 26

October 10

October 24

November 7

November 14

Fall 2025 Committee Meetings

Three SG committees tend to meet one week before a Senate meeting on Fridays: Rules and Oversight Committee at 10 a.m., Budget and Allocations Committee at noon and University and Student Affairs Committee at 2 p.m.

Each committee will meet at its respective time in the Senate Chambers on the following dates of the Fall 2025 semester:

September 5

September 19

October 3

October 17

October 31

For more information, visit the SG website.

