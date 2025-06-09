UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

A first-timers guide to parking at UNF: Permit sale dates and parking tips

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor Jun 8, 2025
Justin Nedrow
Parking permits go on sale as early as July 15 for some students. Lot 18, pictured, is one of the locations students with Gray Lot permits can park.

If any new or returning student plans on bringing their car to the UNF campus, it’s recommended they purchase a parking permit as soon as they go on sale, which can be as early as July 15 for some students. 

Parking enforcement at UNF is Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors don’t need a permit after 5 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday. Here’s everything to know about parking on campus—from permit types, prices and sale dates to parking tips, according to UNF’s Parking Services webpage.

Parking Tips and Cost 

Preferred Blue Lot permits sell out the quickest. However, Gray Lot permits never sell out, according to the UNF Parking Services website.

To save money and avoid congestion, UNF recommends students to schedule their classes away from “peak hours,” which are all day Tuesday or Thursday, and Monday or Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

For students who want to save some coins, UNF suggests Gray Lot permits or Night Blue Lot permits, which both cost $95 yearly. With a Night Blue Lot permit, students are permitted to park from 4 p.m. to midnight. 

While the Gray Lots are further away from campus buildings, one of lots, Lot 18, is massive, so it’s almost never full. However, be prepared to walk more and enter a warmer vehicle. Also, anyone who purchased a Blue Lot permit is allowed to park in a Gray Lot. 

UNF doesn’t just sell four-wheeled permits. Motorcycle permits are only sold by year, costing $65, the cheapest of all yearly permits. 

Housing Permits

For students planning to live on campus, it’s encouraged to purchase a housing permit. According to the Parking Services webpage, housing permits cost $205 per year or $125 each term. There are four different types of housing permits: A, B, and F. 

Housing A lots are for the residents of the following dorms: 

  • Hall
  • Landings
  • Cove
  • Village

Housing B:

  • Crossings

Housing F:

  • Fountains

Permit types and prices

  • Blue Lot permits
    • Park in Arena Garage, Fine Arts Garage, or any Gray Lot
    • Blue Lot annual permit: $160
    • Blue Lot semester permit: $95
  • Gray Lot permits
    • Park in lots 18, 14, 53, 60
    • Gray Lot annual permit: $95
    • Gray Lot semester permit: $55
  • Housing permits
    • Park in housing lot closest to dorm (either Housing A, B, F), or Gray Lots
    • Annual cost: $205
    • Per term cost: $125

Parking tips

  • Schedule Classes away from “peak hours,” which are all day Tuesday or Thursday and Monday or Wednesday from 10am to 2pm, according to UNF Parking Services’ webpage.
  • Gray Lot permits are cheaper, but further away from academic buildings.
  • Blue Lots fill up quickly, especially during peak hours. 

After Buying a Permit

Once a permit is purchased, students are encouraged to make sure the information in their parking account on myWings is correct. This includes vehicle information, such as its license plate number and model. 

Vehicles can only be parked nose-in, which means students can’t back cars into spots. Students can register up to five vehicles per purchased permit, but only one vehicle can be parked on campus at a time. 

Visitor Parking

A $5 daily visitor pass allows parking in both Gray and Blue Lots, while the $2 visitor pass only allows Gray Lot parking. Both passes can be purchased from the Flowbird app or through Pay-by-Plate kiosks. 

When Do UNF Parking Permits Go On Sale?

Parking permits for the fall 2025 semester go on sale starting mid July. The sale dates vary depending on degree progress and whether a student lives on campus. 

  • July 15: Students with 90+ credit hours and graduate commuters
  • July 22: Students with 60+ credit hours
  • July 24: Returning on-campus residents
  • July 29: Commuters with 20+ credit hours
  • July 31: New on-campus residents
  • Aug. 5: General sale

Read our 2024 guide for more parking tips and advice.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

