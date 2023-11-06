UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
November 6, 2023

Head coach Derek Marinatos announced Monday he will be stepping down from his role as head coach after 13 seasons with the program. Although departing from his current role, he will continue to be a part of the men’s soccer program, entering a position in athletic development.

“I gave my heart and soul to this program and I can rest knowing I gave my all to make it better, winning two championships while developing our student-athletes for the pitch and life. I love my players and the staff members that have stuck with me as long as they have,” Marinatos said in a statement to UNF Athletics. “For me, this position went way beyond wins and losses and was about the development of the player and the person.”

Since taking over in 2011, Marinatos had a variety of successes throughout his time as head coach, including the 2015 ASUN tournament title, the 2016 regular season crown, and four total conference championship appearances. 

In this 2015 photo, Osprey head coach Derek Marinatos celebrates an Atlantic Sun Conference championship after reaching the final match for the third straight year. (Christian Ayers)

Marinatos also saw 11 all-ASUN selections, 10 first team all-ASUN honorees, 12 ASUN all-Freshman picks, and 12 National Soccer Coaches of America Association All-Region picks, among a multitude of other accolades in his time as an Osprey.

“His passion and commitment to the program resulted in many memorable moments for UNF men’s soccer, including its first Atlantic Sun Championship and its first NCAA Tournament appearance,” said Director of Athletics Nick Morrow in a statement thanking Marinatos for his time with the program. “We will forever be appreciative of Derek’s impact on UNF as a coach and we look forward to his impact as a fundraiser.”

Following his departure, athletics announced that a “national search to fill the position will be undergone immediately” as the men’s soccer program looks for a new head coach.

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

 
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
