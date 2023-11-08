UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

2
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

5
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

Strong second half leads Ospreys to season-opening win over Coastal Georgia
All entrees at JaxSpice are served family style, so be sure to bring your friends and family, or be prepared for leftovers.

Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor

November 8, 2023

Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach
Rocio Moro’s record-breaking career at UNF tells a lot about what student athletes can be
Graphic created by Spinnaker

JaxSpice: Big Flavor, Bigger Prices

Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor
November 8, 2023

Don’t worry, y’all- I’m back! I’ve had plenty of time to prepare my palate (and wallet) for a place I’ve been particularly excited about—JaxSpice. 

I started getting into Indian food when I came to UNF, mainly in the form of frozen butter chicken and tikka masala. After scoping out Jacksonville’s Indian scene on Yelp, JaxSpice came up as a top destination. I grabbed my roommate and headed over to Jacksonville Beach to see for myself.

JaxSpice calls itself an upscale restaurant, but the atmosphere wasn’t particularly refined. I was wearing jeans and a sweatshirt, and my roommate was wearing shorts and a t-shirt, but neither of us were underdressed. In fact, almost no one was wearing formalwear. One man, fresh off of work, even walked in with his medical scrubs on.

That’s not to say the dining room was bad. It was clean, spacious and had plenty of seating. A large bar was the centerpiece of the room. Booths were placed around the perimeter, accompanied by plenty of tables and chairs. The walls were decorated with a pale gold wallpaper and Hindu iconography. The lighting was slightly dark and made for an inviting experience.

The dining room was sparsely decorated, but still welcoming. (Ethan Leckie)

Our waitress was kind, quick and attentive to our water glasses; perfect service, I’ll say. When I asked for a menu suggestion, she gave me a great recommendation (don’t worry, I’ll cover the food soon).

When ordering dishes, you choose the type of meal (biryani, curry, etc.) and protein (chicken, lamb, etc.). Prices are determined by which protein you choose for your meal.

In terms of the food, I came in with few expectations; after all, my only experience with Indian food had been frozen meals from Publix. I had a vague idea of how the food would taste, but I knew that anything freshly-made would be far better than what I had eaten before.

All entrees at JaxSpice are served family style, so be sure to bring your friends and family, or be prepared for leftovers.
(Ethan Leckie)

As suggested by our waitress, I ordered lamb biryani and garlic naan, and my roommate ordered chicken and vegetable korma with puri, a fried bread similar to naan.

The biryani was delicious. The spices were fragrant and gave me the signature Indian flavor I was looking for, and the fried onions were also a nice touch. The lamb wasn’t as tender as I hoped, but it was still a great option, although I hoped to have more meat in the dish. A few heaping spoonfuls were all I needed before my hunger was sated. 

The biryani was also served with raita, a yogurt sauce our waitress dubbed “Indian ranch.” The raita cut through the biryani’s spice like blue cheese on buffalo wings. A great addition to the dish, all in all.

The garlic naan was an amazing, starchy sidekick to my biryani, and was the perfect tool to scoop up the leftover morsels on my plate. It was thin, chewy and full of garlic and coriander. I especially loved the butter melted on top, which gave a nutty, salty contribution to this divine carbohydrate. Keto should be abolished.

I had a few bites of my roommate’s chicken and vegetable korma. I wasn’t a huge fan of its sweetness, but the chicken was melt-in-your-mouth tender. I couldn’t make out what the vegetables were, but their texture was very mushy and unappealing. The rice it was served on top of was perfectly fine; it’s hard to screw up rice. I was glad I ordered the biryani, though.

I also snuck a bite of the puri as well, but there wasn’t much to write about there. The bread was wheatier and puffier, and had very little flavor to it. It was also pretty oily, but nothing too bad overall. Just fried bread, nothing to see here, folks.

My biggest gripe had to be the prices (mom, you can stop reading here). Remember how I said that JaxSpice didn’t seem very upscale? Well, I think they were talking about their upscale prices. Now, I have to add that each entree is served family-style (don’t worry- I wasn’t stealing my roommate’s food without cause), but even then the prices were pretty high for a college budget. Our check ended up being around $36 per person- definitely not something I’ll do again. At least we have plenty of leftovers.

The bar was quite large and had a wide selection of beers both foreign and domestic.
(Ethan Leckie)

So, check it or chuck it? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for. If you want some good Indian food, look no further—this place serves that and then some. However, if you’re trying to stay within your budget, wait until the parents are in town to take you, or come prepared to stay and do some dishes.

JaxSpice Indian Restaurant and Bar (Jacksonville Beach)

Address: 311 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Lunch: 11am-2:30pm

Dinner: 4:30pm-10pm

Closed Mondays

Website: https://www.jaxspice.com/location/jaxspice-jacksonville-beach/                

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: The disingenuous presentation of the proposed Title VIII changes
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: A missed opportunity, the rejected Title VIII revision and its implications
OPINION: Disney Star Wars is on its way out
OPINION: Disney Star Wars is on its way out
Faculty members filled the seats behind the Board of Trustees for their Monday morning meeting.
OPINION: UFF-UNF put the pressure on UNF to act; another W for the union
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Check it or Chuck it: Koushinryou brings Japanese spice to Jacksonville
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
OPINION: Shorts are not fit for senators
About the Contributor
Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor
A Pad Thai enthusiast, NASCAR follower, and Jon Bois fanboy, Ethan Leckie is a third-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Opinions Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, ask him about his pieces- he loves to talk about them!

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest