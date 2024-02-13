UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Blue and silver graffiti has been found in mens bathrooms 10 times this semester. (Photos courtesy of UPD Chief Frank Mackesy)

UPD reports several graffiti incidents in men’s bathrooms on campus

2
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

3
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)

BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

4
Photo of the cover of Lore (Kiela Jefferson)

Lore: A twist on Greek mythology

5
A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)

A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Picture of What the River Knows cover (Kiela Jefferson)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

February 12, 2024

UNF President Moez Limayem at the groundbreaking event along with members of the UNF Board of Trustees and other figures in the campus community (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF men’s basketball drops two close games on Homecoming week
Fanart of Parahumans: Worm (Photo courtesy of Abi Ibarra)

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

February 11, 2024

Patrick Mahomes keeps his super bowl MVP mentality as he had another strong performance in the first game of the season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

What the River Knows: a review

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern
February 12, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

“What the River Knows” by Isabel Ibañez is a historical fantasy similar to Agatha Christie’s books such as “A Haunting in Venice” and “Death on the Nile.” The story follows Inez Oliveria, a talented member of upper society with artistic abilities and knowledge of Egypt. 

This novel is the first of a duology titled “Secrets of the Nile,” involving betrayal and passion.

Picture of “What the River Knows” cover (Kiela Jefferson)

Inez’s passion for Egypt stems from her parents, who collect magical items and have lived there for over 17 years rather than being with her. Old magic is no longer used as it was passed down verbally but not written down. Magic has been disappearing over time as new owners touch the enchanted objects. 

After Inez finds out that her parents are presumed dead, she sets out to Egypt. She is under the care of her uncle, who’s already there. She was not very close with him and barely ever saw him.

Upon her arrival, she meets with someone who arrived two hours late, whose name we find out to be Whit. The uncle sent him to send Inez back immediately with no explanation. 

Inez decided to leave everything beside her purse and take the next train. Previously, she received a package with a ring that belonged to Cleopatra and held magic within. 

As the beginning of a two-part novel series, this story was engaging but left many things unresolved. There was a massive shock factor in discovering that the mother was still alive. 

Meanwhile, the love story between Inez and Whit develops in an enemies-to-lovers format, and she discovers she doesn’t know her parents as well as she thought she did. Her parents were constantly fighting compared to what she remembered.

The beginning started slowly but was meant to establish a basis for everything that happened. Discovering the secrets of the Nile and learning of her mother’s infidelity was a whirlwind. 

This story was well-established and had meaningful plot holes that will presumably be filled in the second novel of this duology.

Rating: 3.5/5 Spinnaker sails

3.5 spinnaker sails

 

 

 

 

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Book Reviews
Fanart of Parahumans: Worm (Photo courtesy of Abi Ibarra)
Parahumans: Worm, a review
Photo of the cover of Lore (Kiela Jefferson)
Lore: A twist on Greek mythology
“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt. Photo by Julia Croston.
Learning from art with “The Goldfinch”
The cover of the novel The Sentence
“The Sentence”: haunting and healing through language
‘Crying in H Mart’: A majestic memoir
‘Crying in H Mart’: A majestic memoir
‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’ by Deesha Philyaw stands against a stack of books.
‘The Secret Lives of Church Ladies’: a review
More in Entertainment
Patrick Mahomes keeps his super bowl MVP mentality as he had another strong performance in the first game of the season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Watch party on a budget: The sports editor’s guide to Super Bowl Sunday
(Rachel Bacchus)
UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)
BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service
What to know before OzFest 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
This beefy beacon has guided many customers to gastric nirvana for nearly 60 years. (Ethan Leckie)
Check It or Chuck It: Meet Beefy King, an Orlando institution
More in Reviews
All entrees at JaxSpice are served family style, so be sure to bring your friends and family, or be prepared for leftovers.
JaxSpice: Big flavor, bigger prices
The Luffy Meal is a feast fit for the king of the pirates.
Check it or Chuck it: Koushinryou brings Japanese spice to Jacksonville
Essential Aliens by Helvetia album review
'Essential Aliens' by Helvetia album review
Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep. #4 (spoiler review)
Courtesy of Funimation.
Anime review: Cowboy Bebop
Photo accredited to Wikipedia.
Review : Demi Lovato's new album "Dancing With The Devil."

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *