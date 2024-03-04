UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
Trending Stories
1
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.

Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors

2
With summer-long renovations in the works, the Hicks Honors College, which is typically found in Building 10, has been moved to a new location until the renovations are completed. (Christian Ayer/Spinnaker)

OPINION: How UNF can rebuild the upperclassmen Honors community

3
Nine new matching squat racks were also added. (Rachel Bacchus)

Inside UNF’s new and improved Student Wellness Center

4
PUBLIC NOTICE: UNF SG proposed constitutional revisions

PUBLIC NOTICE: UNF SG proposed constitutional revisions

5
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

Men’s basketball defeats Stetson on Senior Night
Matthew Driscoll strategizing during a game
Nine new matching squat racks were also added. (Rachel Bacchus)
With summer-long renovations in the works, the Hicks Honors College, which is typically found in Building 10, has been moved to a new location until the renovations are completed. (Christian Ayer/Spinnaker)
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.

Men’s basketball defeats Stetson on Senior Night

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
March 4, 2024

The University of North Florida men’s basketball team defeated the Stetson Hatters on Friday, 78-59, on Senior Night at UNF Arena. 

On a night when the Ospreys were honoring seniors Dorian James and Jake van der Heijden, UNF methodically pulled away from number two-ranked Stetson in the second half. This was courtesy of 15 completed three-pointers and 46 combined points from James and Chaz Lanier.

Stetson opened up the game on a 6-2 run after the Ospreys missed their first trio of three-point attempts. North Florida trailed 6-5 at the first media timeout. Lanier and Jaylen Smith hit a pair of threes, fueling an 8-0 UNF run in two minutes, ultimately leading to a 13-7 Osprey advantage. 

North Florida followed by balancing their offensive approach. A pair of layups by James and Lanier and a couple of three-pointers by Nate Lliteras and Smith gave the Ospreys a 23-15 lead with eight minutes left in the half. 

Lanier’s back-to-back three-pointers gave UNF their largest lead of the game at 32-21 with four minutes left in the first frame. Stetson answered by cutting the Osprey lead to 37-29, courtesy of four straight free throws from guards Stephan Swenson and Jalen Blackmon. 

North Florida ended the first half on a 5-0 run after freshman guard Jaylen Smith knocked down a half-court buzzer-beater three-pointer, culminating in a 42-29 UNF halftime lead. 

The Ospreys started off the second half on an 8-0 run after freshman guard Jasai Miles scored the first five points. This gave UNF the 50-29 lead, forcing a Stetson timeout in less than three minutes. 

North Florida’s following five scores were all three-pointers, each from a different player, leading to a 59-34 lead, the Ospreys’ largest lead of the game with 14 minutes remaining. Trailing 67-45, Stetson answered by going on a 12-2 run after eight consecutive free throws and two layups, cutting the Osprey lead to just 12 with under five minutes to play. 

Oscar Berry scored the following five points on two layups and a free throw to give North Florida the 74-57 lead. The Ospreys held Stetson without a field goal for the game’s final four minutes, which led to the 78-59 UNF victory. 

North Florida is now 6-0 on the season when allowing under 60 points. Following the game, head coach Matthew Driscoll shared his thoughts on how they could hold Stetson to 1-9 from three-point range. 

“I thought we really guarded the ball well,” Driscoll said. “I thought we were able to switch out well.” 

Dorian James notched his second 20+ point game of the season during his final game at UNF Arena.

Sixth-year veteran Dorian James was one of the seniors honored in this game, a game where he put up 20 points. (Rachel Bacchus)

“It’s really cool to [score 20 points] on this night,” James said. “But all that really mattered tonight was that we got that win and got some momentum going into the tournament.”

This win gave the Ospreys a 16-15 regular season record, while Stetson dropped to 19-12. UNF secured a fifth seed in the ASUN Tournament, while Stetson will be a two-seed. 

North Florida will now travel to Clarksville, Tennessee, to face Austin Peay University in the Quarterfinals of the ASUN tournament on March 5 at 8 p.m.

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Matthew Driscoll strategizing during a game
Missed shots cost men’s basketball a brutal loss to FGCU at home
The UNF Softball team
Osprey softball drops doubleheader to UF in front of record crowd
Men’s basketball held to low score in 12-point loss to rival JU
Men’s basketball held to low score in 12-point loss to rival JU
Lyric Swann (Rachel Bacchus)
Turnovers cost UNF women’s basketball a close home game to Queens N.C.
UNF baseball pitcher Tony Roca (Tristan Larrabee)
UNF baseball shutout by nationally ranked UF team
Women’s basketball drops rescheduled River City Rumble game at UNF Arena
Women’s basketball drops rescheduled River City Rumble game at UNF Arena
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
Rachel Bacchus is the current General Assignment Reporter at Spinnaker but also volunteers as a photographer. Rachel is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is primarily interested in sports photography and political journalism.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *