UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Tikka Bowls and Tacos
Trending Stories
1
The Lend-A-Wing food pantry.

Lend-A-Wing food pantry limits students to weekly shopping trips

2
U.S. Russia Foundation CEO Matthew Rojansky spoke to UNF students, faculty and other community members Monday night. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

Matthew Rojansky visits UNF to speak on the Russo-Ukrainian War

3
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election

Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election

4
This was the final game for seniors Dorian James (pictured) and Jake van der Heijden. (Rachel Bacchus)

Men’s basketball collapses in second half, loses ASUN Quarterfinals to Austin Peay in overtime

5
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing

Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing

Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)
Student Government banner
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Cover of The First Day by R.E. Druin
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.

UNF and PS27 host Female Founders Forum for aspiring female entrepreneurs

Sydney Teitelbaum, Police Reporter
March 15, 2024

Last Friday, on International Women’s Day, the University of North Florida hosted PS27’s Female Founders Forum, a convention hosted by women entrepreneurs for women entrepreneurs. 

In attendance were female representatives from VyStar Credit Union, Florida Blue and JEA, among other businesses that value the presence of women in their workplace. This year’s keynote speaker was Sheila Lirio Marcelo, founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and former CEO of Care.com. 

According to the event’s program book, its goals are “to foster a better, more just community by illuminating and elevating the importance of women’s inclusion.”

The convention contained numerous booths at the front of the building, where attendees could learn about each company, what it does, where it is located, and how to get involved. One booth was set up for attendees to take a headshot photo for their resumes and LinkedIn accounts.

Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)

After exploring the booths, attendees entered the auditorium for the keynote speech, where Marcelo shared her story to inspire potential female entrepreneurs in the audience. 

Marcelo shared many personal experiences and stories about her career as an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She talked about her college pregnancy, the founding of Care.com, and its eventual sale to IAC for $500 million.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo, founder of Care.com and CEO of Ohai.ai, was the keynote speaker at this year’s Female Founders Forum. (Photo courtesy of PS27)

Marcelo, wife and mother of two, said she is a family-oriented woman who has incorporated that into her successful career, between founding Care.com—a website that connected families with local nannies, her latest pursuit of founding Ohai.ai—a household AI assistant built for families. 

Her mantra, “[be] intense with outcomes, but be chill with people,” has helped her and many others succeed. “Always assume anyone you talk to is smart and knows your agenda,” she said.

The PS27 Foundation is a non-profit that provides educational resources to startup companies to help them grow. It hosts several of these forums yearly, including the Black Founders Forum and Veteran Founders Forum.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Events
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)
Carrie: The Musical, a review
(Rachel Bacchus)
UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
The event will feature Pacific Islander’s traditions and food. Graphic Courtesy of: Asian Students In Alliance
Road to Asia event happening at UNF Thursday
(Marius Masalar/Unsplash)
UNF Wind Symphony to perform piece about Alzheimer’s Wednesday, ending three-day residency with composer John Mackey
A sign by UNFs Eco Adventure pavilion by Lot 54.
UNF’s first open zip night of the semester happens tonight. What do you need to know?
More in Features
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors
Patrick Mahomes keeps his super bowl MVP mentality as he had another strong performance in the first game of the season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Watch party on a budget: The sports editor’s guide to Super Bowl Sunday
A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)
A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
A dog with the Campus Canines program.
Stressed? You may want to visit the Campus Canines
Author Gina Caserta (right) and her debut memoir In Fifty Pages or More (left). (Photos courtesy of Gina Caserta)
How a UNF graduate student is continuing the college sexual assault prevention conversation
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.
Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF
More in Latest
Student Government banner
SG spring 2024 election results: uncontested president, Senate sweep and constitutional revisions approved
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.
Mercy rule secures UNF baseball a series win over Seton Hall
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
The Lend-A-Wing food pantry.
Lend-A-Wing food pantry limits students to weekly shopping trips
U.S. Russia Foundation CEO Matthew Rojansky spoke to UNF students, faculty and other community members Monday night. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Matthew Rojansky visits UNF to speak on the Russo-Ukrainian War

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *