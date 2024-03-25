UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)

BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

2
Cover art of Red, White & Royal Blue (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Red, White & Royal Blue, a review

3
Photo courtesy of the UNF Womens Lacrosse Club

Women’s Lacrosse club enters an official WCLA league for the first time since its creation

4
10 fanfiction reads for spring break

10 fanfiction reads for spring break

5
Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)

UNF and PS27 host Female Founders Forum for aspiring female entrepreneurs

Iron Jawed Angels, a review

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

March 26, 2024

Cover of Home by Whitney Hanson (Kiela Jefferson)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

March 25, 2024

Cover art of Red, White & Royal Blue (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

March 25, 2024

10 fanfiction reads for spring break
Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)

Home, a review

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern
March 25, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

In her poetry collection “Home,” Whitney Hanson develops a collection that explores the nuances of love, grief and healing. Though the collection is advertised as focusing on peace, identity and direction with a median of heartbreak, it was much more than that. She used her journey and experiences, with each poem a checkpoint.

Starting in the first segment, “Losing” exhibits the depravity that the narrator experiences, as heartbreak and grief can be found in each line. Constant questioning and confusion are common themes throughout the poems, with a central concept being that letting go was too much to bear.

Cover of “Home” by Whitney Hanson (Kiela Jefferson)

In the next segment, “Lost,” the theme of misplacement is prominent. The narrator seemingly longs for what was while feeling out of place. Emotions such as sadness and pain are prominent as the narrator expresses being stuck in the past. The sensation of being stuck in the past causes the narrator to be stuck in trying to move forward or not move at all.

In the third segment, “Flying,” the narrator begins to journey into the realm of understanding. Discovering more about themselves, they realize how black-and-white situations can be once they are out of that place.

In the final segment, “Home,” the narrator understands that the healing process isn’t linear. It will have ups and downs, which is implied through the idea of rivers and the ocean. More importantly, she redefines what “home” is relative to healing: a place to rest rather than an end goal.

Whitney Hanson published this collection that embellished part of her college experience. This collection was centered around ongoing feelings while going through the trivial college time.

Establishing the word choice implies the importance of each word. The repetition of certain lines attempts to drive a message that isn’t being told directly. The narrator can express the discomfort of the healing process and moments of doubt.

Rating: 3.5/5 Spinnaker sails

3.5 spinnaker sails

 

 

 

 

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Book Reviews
10 fanfiction reads for spring break
10 fanfiction reads for spring break
Cover of The First Day by R.E. Druin
Power of Ten: The First Day, a review
Indexing, a review
Indexing, a review
Picture of What the River Knows cover (Kiela Jefferson)
What the River Knows, a review
Fanart of Parahumans: Worm (Photo courtesy of Abi Ibarra)
Parahumans: Worm, a review
Photo of the cover of Lore (Kiela Jefferson)
Lore: A twist on Greek mythology
More in Reviews
Cover art of Red, White & Royal Blue (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)
Red, White & Royal Blue, a review
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)
Carrie: The Musical, a review
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)
BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road, a review
This beefy beacon has guided many customers to gastric nirvana for nearly 60 years. (Ethan Leckie)
Check It or Chuck It: Meet Beefy King, an Orlando institution

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *