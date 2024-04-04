UNF Department of Physics and Astronomy Club hosting eclipse watch party

The University of North Florida’s Department of Physics and Astronomy Club are collaborating to host a watch party for the upcoming solar eclipse next Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater.

This event is open to the public, and guests can purchase a Lot 18 parking pass for $2 at a pay-by-plate kiosk or on the Flowbird app.

Action News Jax’s weather team will be handing out free eclipse glasses so attendees can safely look at the sun. The physics department will provide solar telescopes, opportunities to photograph the eclipse and activities for kids and families such as making eclipse art.

Attendees should bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on if they plan on staying for the entire event.

Florida will only experience a partial eclipse, but Jacksonville and other parts of northern Florida will have more of the sun blocked. This will be the total solar eclipse visible from anywhere in the contiguous United States for 20 years.