Beyond the books: Charting new waters in the Hicks Honors Capstone Project

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.

UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green

2
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

Jeffrey Chamberlain stepping down as Hicks Honors College dean

3
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)

Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week

4
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)

Four years of COVID-19, and Gen Z is still angry

5
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)
UNF second baseman Aidan Sweatt (3) congratulates fellow infielder Isaiah Byars (8) following an inning against the Florida Gators.
The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.

Beyond the books: Charting new waters in the Hicks Honors Capstone Project

Anna Pakulski, Hicks Honors Student
May 2, 2024

UNF junior Anna Pakulski, a recipient of the Luminary Award from Hicks Honors College, showcases an extraordinary maritime journey that profoundly transforms her battle with anxiety in the award-winning documentary, “The Answer is Not a Hut in the Woods, It’s a Ship in the Sea,” highlighting the power of community and resilience aboard the Western Flyer and the W.S. Hogarth. Supported financially by the Hicks Honors Fellows Award and guided by the expert mentorship of English professor Jennie Ziegler and the Florida Institute of Oceanography, the documentary charts a course through life-changing experiences at sea. Initially longing for solitude, the journey quickly unveils a powerful story of community and resilience among the waves. This video essay masterfully captures the essence of facing and embracing life’s uncertainties, not in isolation but within the vibrant and supportive environment of a ship at sea. The narrative skillfully highlights the filmmaker’s academic and personal growth while also shedding light on the crucial role of human connections in steering through life’s most challenging storms.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Letter to the Editor
Talon Review spring 2024 submissions
The Talon Review is seeking fiction, poetry, nonfiction and visual art submissions
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Fighting injustice
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: The disingenuous presentation of the proposed Title VIII changes
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: A missed opportunity, the rejected Title VIII revision and its implications
(Jan Kahánek/Unsplash)
Want to submit a letter? Here's how
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: The Power of Labor at UNF

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *