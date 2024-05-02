Beyond the books: Charting new waters in the Hicks Honors Capstone Project

UNF junior Anna Pakulski, a recipient of the Luminary Award from Hicks Honors College, showcases an extraordinary maritime journey that profoundly transforms her battle with anxiety in the award-winning documentary, “The Answer is Not a Hut in the Woods, It’s a Ship in the Sea,” highlighting the power of community and resilience aboard the Western Flyer and the W.S. Hogarth. Supported financially by the Hicks Honors Fellows Award and guided by the expert mentorship of English professor Jennie Ziegler and the Florida Institute of Oceanography, the documentary charts a course through life-changing experiences at sea. Initially longing for solitude, the journey quickly unveils a powerful story of community and resilience among the waves. This video essay masterfully captures the essence of facing and embracing life’s uncertainties, not in isolation but within the vibrant and supportive environment of a ship at sea. The narrative skillfully highlights the filmmaker’s academic and personal growth while also shedding light on the crucial role of human connections in steering through life’s most challenging storms.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].