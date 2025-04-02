UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

Letter to the Editor: Take this feeling of doom and resist it

Holly ColemanApril 2, 2025
“Take this feeling of doom and resist it” (Artwork by Todd Colby)

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readears are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

The University of North Florida is at a crossroads. The state’s latest directives, issued under the guise of “efficiency” and “value,” are not policies but verdicts. They demand the closure of DEI programs, the dismantling of courses and centers deemed “unnecessary,” and an audit of faculty and curricula that reads less like an audit and more like an inquisition. If UNF submits, it will not be an institution of higher learning—it will be an echo chamber, where knowledge is trimmed, tamed, and subjugated into obedience.

This is not about budgets. It is not about streamlining. It is not even about education. It is about control—who determines what is knowable, who may speak, and who must disappear. The rhetoric of “value” is the instrument of a larger violence: to turn Florida’s universities into organs of the state, where only sanctioned knowledge remains.

A university is not a machine; it does not hum along, frictionless, reducing students to outputs and faculty to cost centers. A university is a body—nervous, breathing, alive. Knowledge is its pulse. Debate, its oxygen. The state’s demands are not reorganization; they are vivisection, performed without anesthesia, in pursuit of a compliant corpse.

UNF does not have to capitulate. Others have not. When the University of North Carolina attempted to block Nikole Hannah-Jones’s tenure, faculty and students revolted—loudly, publicly, and with enough force to make retreat the only option. When Ron DeSantis came for New College, students occupied buildings, faculty refused to be silenced. What happens now is not inevitable. Resistance is always possible. UNF must decide what it is willing to risk.

Resistance is not just refusal; it is a declaration. It is the insistence that knowledge, community, and justice matter more than political expediency. A university is not just where ideas survive—it is where they clash, where they catch fire, where they take on new and urgent forms. Students and faculty do not have to accept these directives. They can make this fight loud, visible, impossible to ignore. They can remind UNF that its choice is not just about this moment—it is about what kind of institution it will be when the dust settles. 

The state demands submission. But there is still time to resist, to defend the right to learn freely and teach boldly. Now is the moment for UNF to decide what it will stand for—and what it will allow itself to become.

Holly Coleman is a graduate of the University of North Florida’s English MA program and a former adjunct instructor within UNF’s English department.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Police investigating burglary of Petway Hall office
UNF and FGCU coaches shake hands after game three of the series.
Baseball tosses first ever shutout against FGCU, wins second-straight ASUN series
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Pitching woes doom UNF Baseball as Georgia Southern dominates mid-week matchup
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meeting with the state cabinet, at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG Senate validates election results, approves new Food for Fines bill
Counting the graduating seniors and transfer portal entrants, the Ospreys have lost eight players over the offseason.
Five UNF Men's Basketball players enter transfer portal in record-setting cycle
More in Letter to the Editor
The SAM Party icon, provided by Will Raffier.
Letter to the Editor: Why SAM Party Will Represent You
SAM Party's Horatio Gilman (left) and Will Raffier (right). Photo provided by Will Raffier.
Letter to the Editor: SAM Candidates' Goals
Graphic reads: "Soar doesn't deserve your vote / Vote Smart / Vote Talon / Our student body deserves better." (Submitted by Kayla Charde)
Letter to the Editor: Enough Is Enough: Why SOAR No Longer Deserves Our Votes
Soar Party's Anthony Balsamo on stage at the SG Spring 2025 presidential debate.
Letter to the Editor: My Vision for the University of North Florida 
A woman uses her phone to record destroyed shops that were hit Sunday evening in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024.
Letter to the Editor: How global conflicts affect college students
Letter to the Editor: Advance leadership skills with Taylor Leadership Institute
Letter to the Editor: Advance leadership skills with Taylor Leadership Institute