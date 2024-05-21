UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
The UNF Softball team

Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy

Joseph Wolfe, Government Reporter
May 21, 2024

On May 21st, the Office of Student Life will host Food Truck Frenzy, a free event for UNF students and faculty alike. This marks the 2nd event of its kind since the start of the calendar year.

According to an event page on Facebook, Food Truck Frenzy will feature two food trucks that will offer free refreshments to UNF students with valid ID. 

“Join us at Osprey Plaza for a delicious treat from two fantastic local food trucks – completely free for all current UNF students with a valid Osprey 1Card,” the event posting said.

Student Life also advised that products are limited and will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Student Life’s Instagram, this month’s Food Truck Frenzy will feature a Frozen Sweets truck, a dessert truck known for its ice cream, Italian ice, and funnel cake fries along with the popular doughnut chain Dunkin’ Donuts. 

This month’s Food Truck Frenzy takes place May 21st, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the UNF Osprey Fountains. For more information, contact Ariel Lewis at [email protected] or call (904) 620-5440.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Contributor
Joseph Wolfe, Reporter
Joseph Wolfe is a Spinnaker volunteer covering all things music and entertainment in Jacksonville. 

