OPINION: Starbucks’ drink prices are not cutesy, not demure and not mindful

The month of August has finally arrived and before a single leaf could fall (not that we have seasons in Florida), Starbucks dropped its full fall menu.

That’s right. Let Pumpkin Spice season begin— or so they say.

Starbucks debuted its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003, at a handful of stores in Vancouver and Washington, D.C., before expanding its presence to the rest of its stores the following year.

What some people may not know is that, before it became the PSL, it was almost called the Fall Harvest Latte. However, they decided that the spices were too crucial to the drink to not include them in the name.

Last year, Starbucks celebrated the PSL’s 20th anniversary with the release of custom merchandise, from varsity jackets to temporary tattoos. The brand even created a playlist of music that came out when the drink debuted.

Since then, the Starbucks fall menu has grown to include more than just the classic PSL. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte are other pumpkin spice variations. If pumpkin spice isn’t your thing (and want your order to hold up the drive-thru line), there are now other fall drinks to try, like the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai.

However, another major change that Starbucks has made since the first release of the PSL is its prices. A drink that once cost just $3.35 in 2005 now costs close to $7.

So how did pumpkin spice turn into an $802 million business? To put it simply, over the last twenty years, Starbucks has turned the simple release of a new drink into a cultural phenomenon. Social media’s growth since the 2010’s has largely contributed to the expansion of cultural trends, with the PSL developing its own social media identity. As a result, most people have lost sight of how much money they’re really spending on fall-spiced drinks.

In 2022, the release of the fall menu led store visits to increase by 25.7%. This year, it is estimated that sales for the drink will reach around $500 million, contributing to Starbucks’ overall annual revenue of $36 billion.

However, between the increased presence of high-end coffee makers and endless make-it-yourself social media content, spending $7 on a singular coffee drink should be a moot point.

Last year, Pamela Vachon of CNET calculated the cost of daily at-home coffee compared to daily Starbucks runs. She found that making a basic latte every day at home could save around $575.68 in one year—including the price of a standard espresso machine. The math speaks for itself.

Now, I must admit that I myself am an avid coffee drinker who falls into the Starbucks seasonal trap. While I do have a standard Nespresso machine at home and am capable of making my own coffee, I still appreciate the art of coffee making straight from the bean. The flavor profile of freshly ground espresso is admittedly different—not worse, but different.

The release of the fall drinks menu ensures that I will be driving myself to a local coffee shop at some point over the next few months to enjoy something pumpkin-spiced.

Simply put, I am not here to claim complete protest of Starbucks’ festive holiday drinks nor that they are evil for creating a successful brand, which has withstood a 20-year run. At the end of the day, I appreciate that our society bonds so immensely over something as simple as the combination of spices.

This season, let us all just be a little more “mindful” when it comes to our holiday coffee spending. Consider investing in a basic espresso machine and have fun customizing your own drinks without the extra 50-cent charge. And if making coffee at home is not for you or you just want to treat yourself to something a little fancier, consider supporting the local businesses that keep our community caffeinated.