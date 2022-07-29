Local bakeries that will bake you smile

Every now and then, students get a sweet tooth that the typical on-campus Starbucks pastry can’t satisfy. And when you’ve got a craving for baked goods, they might as well be fresh too. Here are some bakeries near the University of North Florida (UNF) that make all your favorite tasty treats.

Crumbl

You may have heard of this one already, but Crumbl is a unique bakery shop. Each week there’s a different menu showcasing five different flavors like s’mores or Oreo. But don’t worry, chocolate chip – America’s favorite- is available every week. Their menu isn’t the only cool thing about them; they are also known for their cute pink box packaging.

Address: 3267 Hodges Blvd., #2, Jacksonville, Florida 32224

Insomnia

Founded by a college student who would bake and deliver cookies out of his dorm late at night, Insomnia is every college student’s dream. They are famous for their late-night hours, which are ‘til 3:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. And whenever you’re craving a midnight snack but don’t want to leave bed, you can order delivery. The menu includes your standard favorites like chocolate chip, oatmeal and snickerdoodle, as well as ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and even milk.

Address: 4549 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32216

CamiCakes Cupcakes

Camicakes Cupcakes are all very decorative and look almost too good to eat. The gourmet bakery, launched by Andra Hall and named after her daughter Camille, has some of the best buttercream and cream cheese frosting you’ll taste. The shop has a variety of yummy flavors, such as “cinnaswirl,” chocolate raspberry almond cream, and strawberries-n-cream.

Address: 9734-5 Deer Lake Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Paris Bánh Mì Cafe Bakery

In the 1950s, the Banh Mi, a Vietnamese style of sandwich using the french baguette, became popular in Saigon, Vietnam. Founded by Hien Tran and Doan Nguyen, this is definitely a place to check out. The sandwiches look so deliciously fresh, and their french “patisserie” or pastries look quite scrumptious, including kinds of cheesecake, tartlets, and tiramisu.

Address: 3515 St Johns Bluff Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Mumuyi Bakery

Mumuyi bakery proves that cakes can be made in a variety of shapes and sizes. They make cake rolls, box cakes, towel cakes, pancakes and, of course, cupcakes. And that’s just their cakes! They also have mochi, boba milk tea, and crepes. Mumuyi Bakery prides itself on using seasonal fruits, organic eggs and no preservatives.

Address: 12041 Beach Blvd Ste 12, Jacksonville, FL 32246

SaySoSweets Filipino and Hawaiian Cafe and Bakery

This is a Hawaiian-Filipino bakery and cafe with various desserts and some cool colorful surprises. SaySoSweets serves Ube (a purple yam used for flavoring and coloring foods) cream hand pies, purple waffles, crepes, doughnuts, special drinks and more. And if sweets are not enough, they also serve brunch food, including chicken and waffles and eggs.

Address: 11757 Beach Blvd Ste. 3, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Le Macaron French Pastries Town Center

Macaron heaven awaits just down the street in Town Center. Le Macaron French Pastries’ menu has 20 macaron flavors, including praline, raspberry jam, Belgian chocolate and key lime-strawberry. But macarons aren’t all they have. They have French gelato, gourmet chocolates, homemade candies, eclairs and coffee too.

Address: 4790 River City Dr. Suite 149-A, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Great Harvest Bread – Jax

Great Harvest is a locally owned business that presents itself with community-based values. They serve bread like challah, honey whole wheat and cinnamon chip. They also serve salads and sandwiches. They get their wheat all the way from Montana to ensure the best bread for their customers and mill the wheat berry in-store daily.

Address: 11526 Lake Mead Ave #101, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Nothing Bundt Cakes

This is one of the cutest bakeries out there. Nothing but Bundt Cakes specializes in, well, bundt cakes. They even call their cupcakes “bundlets.” The bakery takes a classic dessert and serves it in different sizes and flavors with signature icing decor. The shop was founded in Las Vegas, Nevada, by two women named Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz and now has over 430 locations.

Address: 13470-3, Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32224

These are only some of the bakeries near UNF and only a few out of the many Jacksonville has to offer. Enjoy!

