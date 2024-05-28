UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

2
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors

3
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Floridas November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)

Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care

4
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.

Hurricane season 2024: What UNF students need to know

5
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Letter to the Editor: Recalling UNF's celebration of civil disobedience

UFF-UNF is the United Faculty of Floridas UNF chapter, and represents UNF faculty.
Mens basketball players during a game
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

UFF-UNF to bargain with UNF over new flexible assignment policy

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor-in-Chief
May 28, 2024

The University of North Florida told faculty about a new policy earlier this year that would allow them to teach fewer classes per semester in return for increased research assignments.

When UNF’s chapter of the United Faculty of Florida issued a cease and desist letter on May 13, the next day the university said it would not be complying. UFF then sent a “demand to bargain” letter to the university’s chief negotiator, Michael Mattimore, on May 15.

Mattimore said the university has a right to determine how faculty workload is assigned and an impact bargaining request must specifically identify negotiable impacts. He said the letter does not identify specific impacts but agreed to bargain as a courtesy.

A UFF poll showed that 88.9% of members do not think the university is ready to implement this policy this fall. They said, “… the policies need further faculty input and revision prior to implementation.”

Poll from UFF-UNF

When asked why the policy is so unpopular, UFF President Mark Halley explained it’s not about the policy itself, but the lack of input from faculty.

“Faculty, generally speaking, don’t feel like they’ve been able to share much input into this process, and it’s a big change to what your job is,” Halley said. “We’re not saying we don’t ever want to see this at UNF. We’re saying there’s a process to make this happen at UNF. Why not get the people who are going to be a part of this more involved in that process?”

Another issue, he said, is the lack of equity between current and incoming faculty. According to Halley, the way the policy is currently written, new faculty that are hired going forward will automatically be assigned this new workload, while current faculty will have to apply for it.

Lastly, faculty are upset with the lack of clarity on certain policies.

“It’s unclear what this process will look like. Is it going to be equitable? What happens if you don’t meet expectations in this process?” he said. “There’s so many questions that need to be fleshed out before people can feel comfortable with what they’re signing up for.”

Halley said UFF tried to get involved in the process several times and was shut down by the university. He said it initially offered to bargain when the new collective bargaining agreement is negotiated next year, but the university declined.

UFF sent the demand to bargain letter on May 15 and Mattimore responded last Friday, May 24. They are set to negotiate this Wednesday.

Spinnaker reached out for a comment from UNF last week and has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story, and Spinnaker will publish more information as it becomes available.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Education
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Jeffrey Chamberlain stepping down as Hicks Honors College dean
UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel (Photo courtesy of Marina Kounkel)
NASA awards UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel $500,000 grant
Dr. Richmond Wynn sits in front of his desk in the Counseling Center.
Richmond Wynn transitioning from chief diversity officer to VP of Community Engagement and Partnerships
UNF logo.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints real estate CEO Jay Demetree to UNF BOT
UNF ASL graphic
UNF’s ASL/English Interpreting program ranked sixth in the nation
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
More in Latest
Mens basketball players during a game
Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.
Hurricane season 2024: What UNF students need to know
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Recalling UNF's celebration of civil disobedience
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
More in News
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Floridas November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care
Carter began his time as Spinnaker as government reporter in 2021 before being promoted to news editor and eventually editor-in-chief later that year.
Former Spinnaker editor-in-chief places for Hearst investigative journalism award
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.
UNF protestors plead not guilty, set date for pre-trial hearing
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
ASUN conference moving headquarters to Jacksonville in fall of 2024
graphic courtesy of United Faculty of Florida
UFF release statement on student protests
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF pro-Palestine protestors released from jail after initial court hearing
About the Contributor
Jeanne Gilbert
Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
Jeanne Gilbert is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief and a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *