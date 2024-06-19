Cookout and Pool Party highlight Summer B campus events at UNF

Even during a “slower time for events on campus,” the University of North Florida will still have plenty of activities for students during the upcoming Summer B term, according to Student Life Director Maria Steadman.

Student Life will host various events to kick off Summer B, including a cookout on June 24, a Food Truck Frenzy on June 25 and a pool party on June 26.

While most of these events occur during the first week of classes, Steadman mentioned many other ways students can get involved.

“Students can get involved at the Osprey Involvement Center, RecWell fitness classes and out at the ECO gardens,” she said.

Steadman also said several departments host smaller events for new students to build connections, such as library activities like Campus Canines visits.

After the first week of Summer B, other events, such as cooking classes and pool parties, will be held throughout the term.

Steadman said that while UNF may not have a football team, there are still plenty of on-campus events for students to take advantage of in the upcoming fall semester.

“UNF doesn’t have football, but it does have a vibrant fall semester filled with fun and engaging events centered around school spirit, camaraderie and building your flock,” Steadman said.

Steadman said students could attend events such as Battle of the Bands, Flight School and Oktoberfest free of charge.

Summer B classes are from June 24 to August 2, and the fall semester begins on August 19.

