UNF continues to restore power on campus after two JEA workers injured in an incident

The University of North Florida sent a second alert Tuesday saying it is continuing to restore power on campus after an incident that injured two JEA employees.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the two workers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, News4Jax reported.

According to UNF the outage continues to affect parts of campus. According to JEA’s report, the outage currently affects 155 customers in a community south of the campus.

UNF President Moez Limayem provided Spinnaker with a statement on the incident.

“On behalf of the UNF community, we send our support and well wishes for quick recovery to the two JEA workers who were injured on campus today,” Limayem said.

According to the alert, UNF Physical Facilities is now working on restoring air conditioning and is ‘checking individual buildings for problems.’

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates.