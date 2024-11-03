JSO opens ‘administrative reviews’ for Florida-Georgia altercations

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has opened “administrative reviews” regarding the altercation between fans and JSO officers at the yearly Florida Gators-Georgia Bulldogs football game on Nov. 2, 2024, at Everbank Stadium.

In a post on X, JSO shared that “The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Professional Standards Division is aware of the videos circulating from the Georgia-Florida football game,” adding, “Administrative reviews of the incidents are being opened. As such, the agency will not comment until all facts are known and the reviews have been completed.”

A video posted on X depicts two JSO officers repeatedly throwing punches at two fans. One fan, appearing to be an elderly male, was hit on the head several times. Based on the video, it is unknown what the events leading up to the altercation were, nor if anyone was arrested, detained or seriously hurt.

As of publication, the video has amassed around nine million views on X.

__

This is an ongoing story. Stay with Spinnaker as the story develops.