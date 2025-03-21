UNF first in nation to join global AI consortium to revolutionize smart cities

Last month, UNF became the first university in the United States to join the DesCartes project, a consortium on artificial intelligence and logistics solutions.

The DesCartes project, seeks to create artificial intelligence systems that empower smart cities and support optimal decision-making in the complex challenges faced by critical urban infrastructures, according to the French National Center for Scientific Research. Dr. Chady Ghnatios, mechanical engineer and advanced manufacturing and materials innovation (AMMI) assistant professor, introduce the program to UNF.

What is the DesCartes project?

The DesCartes project is a collaborative effort that brings together around 30 leading universities and organizations, primarily from France and Singapore, to develop AI-powered digital twin models of cities. Currently, the project focuses on Singapore as a test case.

Digital twins are virtual replicas of urban environments that enable city planners and decision-makers to simulate and optimize complex systems. By modeling various urban factors such as traffic flows, weather conditions, and logistical challenges like drone delivery routes, the consortium aims to enhance operational efficiency and public services.

“We want to optimize the drone’s trajectories. There’s no traffic control like airports so for drones it’s a bit more complicated,” said Ghnatios.

Using data on wind orientation, the researchers are able to model these trajectories as well as use the wind activity to address pollution and energy output.

“The aim is to leverage the wind orientation to detect pollutant and the zones where we have a concentration of pollutant,” said Ghantios. “We can use the same wind activity to cool buildings and identify where we need to put more power toward cooling.”

AI Development in Jacksonville

Although the project’s primary test case is Singapore, the insights gained are expected to benefit cities across the globe, including Jacksonville and other urban centers in the United States. Last year, University of Florida started working with AI models to visualize urban planning with Jacksonville as a pilot location.

Ghantios said the technologies the project works on can apply to any other city, like Jacksonville.

“We’ve learned all the lessons and now we can use them for a different city,” said Ghantios.

Ghantios decided to come to UNF because of the opportunities available within the university and in Jacksonville.

“I liked the city [of Jacksonville]. I think the weather is amazing and UNF is a growing university so there’s lots of opportunities,” said Ghantios. “When a university is growing, there are a lot of openings and a lot of possibilities for people to grow with the university, and I think joining the university was an excellent opportunity for growth”

