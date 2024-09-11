UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF launches inclusive postsecondary program: USoar

Lena Perkins, Staff Writer Intern
September 11, 2024

The USoar Program is a new postsecondary education program at the University of North Florida for non-degree-seeking UNF students with intellectual disabilities.

The program received its $1.5 million three-and-a-half-year grant from the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) in January and was signed off in March. The program began enrolling its first students this fall.

USoar is an authorized Florida Postsecondary Comprehensive Transition Program (FPCTP).

The three-year, 39 credit hour program fosters students’ academic, social and professional development. The initiative allows students to audit college classes, participate in campus life and earn industry and career readiness certifications.

The program, introduced by the College of Education and Human Services, focuses on five areas of need: academics, campus life participation, career development, independent living, self-advocacy and self-determination. It provides employment and social experiences.

Although separate from the other services the Student Accessibility Center offers, USoar still meets in the center’s The Circle and shares community spaces with the THRIVE Program. USoar students are also eligible to register with the SAC. 

So far, five students have fully participated in USoar courses.

USoar Program Director Dr. Marlena Jenkins is excited for students to have the opportunity to have a fulfilling post-secondary experience.

“It’s something that every student has the right to,” Jenkins said.

Accepted USoar students who remain in good standing can receive a scholarship of up to $15,000 to support tuition and related expenses such as housing, meals and course materials.

Jenkins encourages high school students considering USoar to discuss it early. 

“We want to have high school students talking about what they will be doing in college instead of waiting until they’ve graduated,” she said.

Jenkins also said that USoar mentor applications will eventually be available on Workday. Academic mentors will help with coursework, tutoring and individual goal planning, while social mentors will help students get involved in clubs and student life activities.

Jenkins wants individuals considering being a USoar mentor to understand how their specific career path will cause them to interact with students with disabilities. 

“They should ask themselves questions about how well they are able to use person-first language, understand accommodations and certifications, and apply that to their field,” she said.

Students applying for the program must complete the USoar Student Interest/Pre-Application form.

There is no on-campus housing available specifically for USoar students at this time. Jenkins said that a USoar Living-Learning Community (LLC) is in the works to be available for Fall 2025.

For more information, follow USoar on Instagram at @unf_usoar and view the UNF USoar Info Card.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

