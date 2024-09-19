UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate

Kaili Cochran, General Assignment Reporter
September 19, 2024

Students turned out in large numbers to watch presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off in their first and possibly final debate last week. 

The University of North Florida Office of Service-Learning and Civic Engagement hosted a watch party for the Harris-Trump debate on Sept. 10th and students turned out in large numbers.

The Boathouse at the Student Union provided TV screens showing the debate, free student vote T-shirts and tacos.

Bethley Luctama is an Osprey community ambassador and Campus Vote Project intern who helped organize the event. 

“I am so happy with the turnout for this event because, honestly, we were trying our hardest to make sure that people came out in numbers to watch this,” Luctama said. 

Luctama has a long history with the OSLCE and said this is the second debate watch party the office has hosted in her time. 

“We did a mayoral watch party. But this presidential one, a lot more people are tuned in for,” Luctama said. 

The presidential debate watch party was Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Students lined up for free tacos and the OSLCE passed out T-shirts and flyers about voter registration. (Madelyn Schneider)

UNF student Christa Robinson attended the watch party and said she wouldn’t have been able to watch it live if it weren’t for the event.

“I do not have a TV or any other way to watch it other than being here tonight,” Robinson said. “I like the idea of the event and would definitely attend another one.”

Robinson said she had mixed emotions after watching the entirety of the debate.

“Obviously, there are both sides to the debate, so I’m feeling good, but I’m also heated right now at the same time.”

Imani Graison, another UNF student, attended the event to be around the next generation of voters’ opinions. 

“This is important; being here together with other students who also care about this debate,” Graison said, “It makes me feel like I’m actually a part of something.”

When the debate concluded, Graison said she still had unanswered questions. 

“There’s just so much and I’m still wondering what [the candidates] are really going to do.” 

After the watch party concluded, Madeline Trudeau, an Osprey community ambassador, also shared her opinion on the debate. 

“It was one of the better ones I have seen, but it is still concerning,” Trudeau said. 

Graison, Robinson and the community ambassadors said they will attend the next watch party. 

OSLCE will host a watch party for the vice presidential debate on Oct. 1. Learn more about the upcoming watch party here.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

