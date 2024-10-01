Student Life’s spirit week schedule

The Office of Student Life is hosting Spirt Week at the University of North Florida this week, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

This week’s schedule

Sept. 30: Osprey Cafe Takeover: From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., enjoy select treats including smores, dirt cups and walking tacos while listening to music with DJ Jimmie Hustle. Make your own custom buttons and visit the survival kit station for stickers, flashlights, bucket hats and more. This event is a collaboration between Student Life and UNF Dining Services.

Oct. 1: Pool Party: Make a splash at the Lazy River at Osprey Fountains Residence Hall at 5 p.m. to enjoy free food, music and floats.

Oct. 2: Market Day: Visit Market Days at Student Union for merch and to receive the inside scoop on the Battle of the Bands event.

Oct. 3: Camp Flock: Battle of the Bands: Join Student Life at the J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater by Student Union to enjoy free camp-themed food and activities and hear multiple student bands play music. One select band will win a chance to perform at OzFest 2025. Line up early to grab the newest, limited Stuff-A-Plush bear at the event.

Students are encouraged to bring their punch cards to the pool party and Battle of the Bands as part of Student Life’s incentive — those who bring them to five fall events and return them at Winterfest will have a chance to win a free sweatshirt.

Students can follow @unfstudentlife on Instagram to keep up with Spirit Week updates.

