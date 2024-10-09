Women’s Soccer, McSwigan ties two games to stay unbeaten at home

The University of North Florida women’s soccer team tied with a pair of ASUN teams at Hodges Stadium last week.

Paige McSwigan did most of the heavy lifting for the Ospreys as the junior scored UNF’s only two goals in both games. North Florida tied 1-1 with Austin Peay and Lipscomb on Sunday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 3, respectively.

Game One: UNF v.s Austin Peay

The first shot for the Ospreys was fired by McSwigan to even the shot total at one. McSwigan followed by launching the ball into the net for a 24th-minute goal. This gave UNF an early 1-0 lead.

“I just saw a wide-open shot and I knew I was going to score,” McSwigan said.

Austin Peay held UNF to just one shot for the rest of the half. The Governors attempted only one shot in the first frame.

UNF took a pair of shots in the 53rd minute before the momentum began shifting towards the Governors. In the 58th minute, a few minutes after Austin Peay attempted their second shot, the Governors settled for a corner kick.

This wasn’t your ordinary corner kick, as senior Kylie Wells launched the ball into the net for a rare Olympico. This goal equalized the game at one, and the Ospreys had 30 minutes left to break the tie.

UNF outshot the Governors for the remainder of the game, but the Ospreys failed to cash in on any scoring chances. North Florida settled for the 1-1 tie, the team’s second tie in a row.

Following the game, Faulconer complimented his team’s effort, saying the team “still left something on the table.”

“We’ve got to figure out how to get that second or third goal,” Faulconer said.

McSwigan reiterated Faulconer’s comments about scoring more.

“At the end of the day, I think we just have to score more goals,” McSwigan said. “One goal isn’t going to cut it in this league.”

Faulconer said UNF has been tying too much and should’ve gotten the win. He added that ties negatively affect a team when they are trying to get ASUN standings points.

Game Two: UNF v.s Lipscomb

Just like game one, the Ospreys tied game two. The only difference is that the Ospreys are playing a new opponent: Lipscomb

Almost mirroring the previous game, McSwigan opened the game with a goal in the 16th minute. The junior now has six goals on the season and has scored four of UNF’s last six goals. After the goal, UNF attempted just one more for the game’s duration.

Lipscomb took a barrage of shots in the second period. The Bisons attempted 20 shots in the final frame compared to North Florida’s one. Despite the shot disparity, the Ospreys held Lipscomb to one goal, securing the 1-1 tie.

North Florida remains undefeated at Hodges Stadium and holds a 3-0-4 home record.

“I think it’s important for us to protect our home field,” Faulconer said.

During this game, graduate student Zara Siassi broke the UNF record for most career starts.

North Florida will head on the road to face Central Arkansas on Thursday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Conway, Arkansas.

