OPINION: Don’t underestimate Mother Nature

As of Monday, Oct. 7, Hurricane Helene’s rising death toll surpassed a total of 220 people across six states, with the highest number from North Carolina. This doesn’t include the hundreds of others who are still reported missing across the various southeastern states.

While northeastern Florida, particularly Jacksonville, was fortunate enough to endure only the outskirts of the storm, the overall damage has been catastrophic. I think Hurricane Helene was a reminder that Jacksonville residents could stand outside to watch, but Mother Nature stops for no one as the storm goes by—not even Duuval.

Within a week of recovering from Hurricane Helene’s damage, most of Florida was forced to prepare for another major hurricane to drive directly across the state: Hurricane Milton.

As a Florida native, hurricane season is an expected inconvenience waiting to happen from June to November. However, with the regular occurrence of hurricanes, it’s easy to become desensitized to how destructive these storms can be until one hits closer to home.

While making light of hurricanes is a stereotypical part of Floridian culture and often does not come from a malicious place, it’s still important to read the room during this time. Unlike South Florida’s Caroline Calloway, we must realize that “champagne and four generations of Floridians in [your] veins” does not make us immune to nature’s strength.

Storms can quickly fluctuate in speed and change direction, as Hurricane Milton demonstrated during its approach — a system that initially formed as a tropical depression intensified to a Category 5 hurricane within hours.

Between the harsh death toll and estimated damage costs of more than $30 billion caused by Hurricane Helene, hurricane discussions should not be taken lightly during this time of recovery for millions of Americans.

The detrimental effects of Hurricane Helene gave some Florida residents a wake-up call to take government official warnings and directions more seriously for Milton.

While the loss caused by Helene and Milton is unspeakable, the reality is a reminder of nature’s power, which we take for granted.

Regardless of experience with hurricanes or Floridian ancestry, risking your safety and disregarding potential danger does not prove your legitimacy as a Florida resident.

Being able to endure a hurricane should not be a matter of pride but a humbling moment. We should kneel to Mother Nature and take all necessary precautions—both now and for any future storms.

Listen to local news and stay safe out there, fellow Floridians.

