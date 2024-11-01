RAM is a hit, but have you heard of RAP?: Events, internships, and community for students

Every Saturday, the Riverside Arts Market transforms downtown Jacksonville into a popular attraction for locals and visitors. However, the dedicated people who make it all happen are just as impressive as the market itself.

Riverside Avondale Preservation currently helps homeowners and community members residing in Riverside Avondale to preserve the local historic district of Jacksonville, Fla. They inform homeowners on what they can and cannot do with their homes, buildings, and land within the City of Jacksonville Historic Guidelines. They do more than just oversee RAM. Hosting three community tours each year along with other events, RAP is deeply involved in Jacksonville’s historic district. Founded in 1974, RAP was created to protect the architecture and history of Riverside Avondale from being developed and destroyed. Focused initially on preventing road expansions and commercial zoning that threatened historic homes, RAP has played a key role in preserving the neighborhood’s unique character.

Over the years, RAP has restored several historic homes and buildings while uniting the community through events and education. Today, RAP continues to preserve the area’s history for future generations.

RAP’s number-one recurring event is the arts market every Saturday, but the non-profit puts on much more than that.

RAP Market Manager SJ Osborne explained, “RAP is kind of the umbrella, and RAM is under that umbrella.”

In fact, Osborne described many other events as being under the RAP “umbrella.”

RAP’s most recent event was their first Music Tour on October 12 at Willowbranch Park. The event featured local artists playing live music, food trucks, drinks, a silent disco, Music Tour merchandise, and a Jacksonville History Center exhibit.

Gallery • 5 Photos Band plays live music at RAP’s Music Tour. (Julian Jones/submitted by Marisa Whittemore)

RAP’s executive director, Shannon Blankinship, said the Music Tour “built the foundation that honors the neighborhood.”

The same can be said of all RAP events. One event that Blankinship encourages University of North Florida students to attend is the annual garden tour, where community members showcase their gardens and yards for public viewing. Visitors can ask garden owners questions about their plants and learn from their experiences.

For UNF students looking to decorate their dorms, apartments or homes with plants, the garden tour offers a chance to learn Jacksonville’s native plants and how to grow and take care of them.

Beyond community events, RAP provides internship and research opportunities for students. Students can work with RAP’s archivist, Elaine Akin, to explore historical artifacts and learn the process of artifact preservation. Alternatively, students can work with RAP’s Digital Media Manager, Marisa Whittemore, as Marketing & Communications Interns. Research projects can cover a range of subjects, including construction, history, art, and interior design.

Blankinship described these three elements as “worlds that come together to create historic preservation.”

She also encourages students to support local independent businesses in Riverside Avondale rather than visiting the frequently accessible franchises at St. Johns Town Center.

“You would really have to decide: I want to support a small business,” Blankinship said.

Blankinship shared how she supported a small business when she was a graduate student by studying at Chamblin’s Bookmine instead of a large chain like Starbucks.

However, Blankinship said she doesn’t see many students visiting these local businesses anymore. She urges students to “get involved” so students don’t experience a “lack of connection to Jacksonville,” which could hinder their experience in the city.

Exploring Jacksonville’s local historic district allows students to discover not only beautiful homes, landmarks, and parks, but also community events and small businesses in the area.

If students are interested in exploring the historic district RAP advocates for, the non-profit is hosting its 40th Annual Luminaria on December 8, 2024, at Dusk. This event allows guests to walk, drive or bike through a 4.5-square-mile area of neighborhoods lit entirely by candlelight.

Gallery • 3 Photos The Labrynth in the local historic district of Jacksonville is lit by lanterns for RAP’s Luminaria event. (Mark Krancer/submitted by Marisa Whittemore)

According to Blankenship, Luminaria is special because everyone in the community plays a part. Homeowners are responsible for lighting their own candles and they help light neighbors’ candles if they’re away during the event. The event brings hundreds of community members together to celebrate the holidays uniquely, unlike simply “flipping a light switch,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship said there will be nearly 500 bicyclists participating in a bike parade at the event, along with live music, food and hot chocolate.Overall, RAP has maintained and restored a strong, historically accurate community not only through RAM but also through the many other events that unite residents and visitors. Students can learn more about RAP events by visiting their website.

