‘The Wild Robot,’ a story of instinct versus choice

During my first view of the trailer for “The Wild Robot” in late September, I was immediately reminded of Disney Pixar’s “Big Hero 6.” It seemed like a Dreamworks Animation adaptation of the story of a robot built to help people but developed emotional intelligence to protect those around them.

I couldn’t shake the idea that the two would be very similar characters, and my judgments would be based on comparison rather than a fresh perspective.

However, I was pleasantly surprised by the originality of “The Wild Robot” and the narrative, which shows the relationship between a robot and nature. The main similarity between my viewing of this film and “Big Hero 6” was how both had me reaching for a tissue box at multiple points throughout—borderline ugly crying.

Who knew robots could be so emotional?

“The Wild Robot” is based on a book trilogy with the same title, written by Peter Brown, who also helped write the film. The film’s genius was directed by Chris Sanders and orchestrated by the voices of stars such as Lupita Nyong’o, Kit Connor and Pedro Pascal.

Summary

The film’s title, “The Wild Robot,” is pretty self-explanatory about its subject.

It is the story of a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134, or “Roz” for short, who is stranded on an island inhabited only by wildlife. However, Roz has been programmed to understand only human-spoken languages, which would allow her to help those who order her.

When surrounded by creatures who speak entirely different languages, she goes into a hypersleep that allows her to process and learn her new surroundings.

Once Roz reawakens, she can understand what the wild animals around her are saying and attempts to help the forest’s creatures however she can. While they are unsure what she is and many are terrified of what she can do, a cordial relationship begins to form between her and the forest creatures.

Then, in a complete accident, Roz finds herself as caretaker to an orphaned gosling, whom she later names “Brightbill.” While Roz has been programmed to be a helper, she does not innately understand what it takes to raise a gosling to become a successful, grown goose.

With the help of the creatures around her who provide her with some knowledge, she begins to take care of the gosling in the only way she knows— by making a task list and striving to meet those goals.

As time passes, her attachment to the gosling quickly changes from that of an obligatory caretaker to that of a loving mother who wants what’s best for her child.

While Roz has found an identity as a mother, Brightbill realizes he doesn’t fit in with the rest of his species. The winter is approaching, and he needs to learn to fly to migrate with the others successfully.

Roz works tirelessly to show Brightbill that he belongs just as much as any other goose. However, she also fears his departure, uncertain that she will see him again. Roz begins to feel she is holding him back more than she is helping.

She sends a signal back to her location of origin to let them know that she is stranded and ready to be retrieved. While Roz has built a family in the forest, she still feels that she does not belong in the wild.

Her crafty fox friend, Fink, convinces her otherwise, as she is the closest thing to family he has ever had. He helps her see that the forest does need her and that her abilities cannot only help others but can also be life-saving for all creatures.

While Roz thinks she has stopped the signal in time, a robot aircraft finds its way to the forest and demands that Roz return home. An intense fight between nature and robots breaks out as the creatures of the forest put themselves and their home on the line to protect Roz.

Ultimately, they successfully defend their robotic friend and save the forest from ruin. However, Roz knows that another ship will inevitably return for her, and she does not want to put her wild family in danger again.

So, Roz sacrifices and returns to where she came from after seeing Brightbill become a thriving goose in his habitat. She is confident, however, that this is not the end.

Review

Often, films branded as “kids’ movies” contain subliminal messages and more profound lessons that can resonate with viewers of all ages.

“The Wild Robot” is no exception to this entertainment pattern. It is packed with humorous allusions and heart-wrenching emotions that will captivate a broad audience.

The trailer’s tagline stood out to me: “Sometimes, to survive, you must become more than you were programmed to be.”

Whoa, that hit hard.

Although the phrase refers to a machine that was programmed to function in a specific manner, I appreciate the depth of this statement.

It caused me to reflect on the idea that we may believe we are “made” to do a specific thing or have limited abilities determining who we become. However, living a life outside our natural environment requires us to choose to go beyond our instincts.

In addition, Dreamworks’ animation is beautifully done and made to look like a painting that has come to life. The vibrance in the colors of the forest and the details of each wild creature enhance the enjoyment of viewing films such as this.

Overall, this film surprised me with its adventurous storyline, originality and emotional depth. I was entirely unprepared to shed tears for a robot who became an honorary mother goose, but stranger things have happened.

It is rumored that a second film is planned for 2025. As soon as it is released, I will add it to my list of “what to watch.”

Spinnaker rates “The Wild Robot” 4 out of 5 Spinnaker Sails.

