Men’s Soccer earns second ever ASUN title in penalty shootout thriller

The UNF men’s soccer team collected its second-ever Atlantic Sun Conference title in dramatic fashion, defeating Central Arkansas 4-3 on penalty kicks.

The win clinched the Osprey’s place in the NCAA Men’s Soccer National Tournament for the first time since 2015.

First Half

Central Arkansas got off to a strong start, generating offensive pressure for the opening six minutes. This included a shot headed on-target, but sophomore goalkeeper Luciano Natoli grabbed the ball before it could sneak into the net.

The Ospreys responded to the Bears’ early momentum in the 10th minute when a long throw-in taken by sophomore defender Alfie Mattocks ended up finding senior midfielder Rentaro Miyakawa. Miyakawa then slid the ball to sophomore midfielder Anton Khelil, who fired a low-driven shot into the bottom right corner to give UNF the early lead.

The Bears responded right back in the 14th minute with a direct, well-worked, counter-attacking goal. UCA then took the lead as miscommunication in defense proved to be costly for UNF. Goalkeeper Luciano Natoli collided with fellow Osprey defender Alex Barnett, allowing Devonte Richards a simple open net finish to put the game at 2-1 in the Bears’ favor.

After the goal, UNF found some momentum by generating multiple chances. Seniors Nick Kishchenko and Joaquin Acuna took shots from very similar positions within minutes of each other, but both shots ended up veering wide of the net.

In the 39th minute, Angus Taylor dribbled into the box and drew the attention of the Bears defense, opening up space for David Perez to receive the pass from Taylor and fire a searing shot into the top right corner of the net to tie the game. The goal was Perez’s 7th of the campaign, and his second in as many games.

The first half ended with the score deadlocked at 2-2. The teams were evenly matched in shots, with the Ospreys holding a narrow edge at 10-9.

Second Half

The Ospreys began the second half on the front foot, creating multiple opportunities to potentially take the lead. Joaquin Acuna continued to make himself dangerous, getting his head to a cross for a shot on target that was saved in the 52nd minute.

Acuna finally got his goal in the 67th minute as sophomore defender Nick Kishchenko found his outstretched foot with a perfectly placed cross, giving the Ospreys their third goal of the match and the lead. Acuna’s 10th goal of the campaign was briefly reviewed for a potential offsides call, but it was determined that the goal should stand.

The Bears wasted no time in responding, evening up the contest with Devonte Richard’s third goal of the match in the 73rd minute. A deflected corner would find its way into Richards’ path, who put it away calmly. Richards’ hattrick marked the second hattrick of the season against the Ospreys, with the first being scored by fellow Bears attacker Pietro Fontana on Nov. 2.

The second half ended cagily with neither side wanting to give an inch. The two teams would go into overtime play with the Ospreys maintaining their one-shot advantage at 16-15.

Overtime

Under ASUN rules, overtime consists of two 10-minute halves, with a penalty shootout determining the winner if the teams remain tied. A “golden goal” ends the match immediately. The Ospreys came close to seizing the moment. In the 92nd minute, Joaquin Acuna stripped the ball from a defender and had a clear shot on goal, but the referee called the play back for a foul on Acuna during the tackle.

UNF continued to pile on offensive pressure as David Perez got a shot off that was saved by Javier Ramirez on his near post.

The Bears would not be outdone however, as Tajio James took a shot in the 104th minute that very nearly ended the contest. It made it past the outstretched arms of Luciano Natoli but hit off the outside of the post, going out of play harmlessly for an Osprey goal kick.

The final chance in overtime came in the 108th minute. A chipped pass over the Bears defense found David Perez in the box, but he was unable to get enough power on the header to beat Ramirez.

Penalty Kicks

The penalty shootout marked the first of its kind in an ASUN Championship final since 2007.

The Ospreys switched goalkeepers before the shootout, with Iu Pentinant replacing Luciano Natoli. The switch paid off, as Pentinant made a key save in the shootout to give the Ospreys the advantage.

With the penalty score tied at three, the Ospreys’ top scorer, Joaquin Acuna was allowed to end the game. He placed the ball on the spot, took a few steps back, ran up and ripped a shot into the bottom left corner, sealing the game.

The win sent the Ospreys faithful into pandemonium. They stormed the field and celebrated with the players, as the program won its second ever ASUN title.

“So happy for the boys, for what they’ve put into it,” said UNF Ospreys Men’s Soccer Head Coach Jamie Davies, who in his first season in charge of the program, has led UNF to an ASUN title.

“I’m happy the boys believed in us, I’m happy that UNF gave us their belief to build a program and to bring these boys to nationals,” Davies said.

After the hard-fought victory, Luciano Natoli reflected on the squad’s sense of identity and camaraderie.

“I’ve never been part of a group of guys that love each other so much and work so hard for each other,” he said. “This isn’t just a group of players that are put together. This is a family.”

With the victory, the Ospreys secured a spot in the NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Championship for the second time in program history. UNF will face West Virginia on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. in Morgantown.