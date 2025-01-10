Ozfestival headliner announced, ticket sales and registration open

On Friday, UNF Student Life announced at its food truck event that Lil Yachty will be the headline performer at the 2025 Ozfestival.

Ozfestival will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Lot 18 instead of UNF Arena, its usual location. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will have carnival rides, food trucks, and a concert, with local Jacksonville band Red Magnolia as the opener.

Lil Yachty is a rapper from Mableton, Georgia. Yachty was nominated for a Grammy Album of the Year in 2022 for the album “Donda.” Red Magnolia won the 2024 UNF Battle of the Bands contest last fall. Students can learn more about Red Magnolia here.

Students can claim a free ticket here by signing in with their UNF email.

Guests can purchase tickets for $60 here, while alumni can access discounted tickets by visiting UNF’s homecoming site and using the code “SWOOP.”

