UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

Ozfestival headliner announced, ticket sales and registration open

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
January 10, 2025
Ozfestival headliner announcement on the UNF Student Life Instagram.

On Friday, UNF Student Life announced at its food truck event that Lil Yachty will be the headline performer at the 2025 Ozfestival.

Ozfestival will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Lot 18 instead of UNF Arena, its usual location. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will have carnival rides, food trucks, and a concert, with local Jacksonville band Red Magnolia as the opener.

Lil Yachty is a rapper from Mableton, Georgia. Yachty was nominated for a Grammy Album of the Year in 2022 for the album “Donda.” Red Magnolia won the 2024 UNF Battle of the Bands contest last fall. Students can learn more about Red Magnolia here.

Students can claim a free ticket here by signing in with their UNF email.

Guests can purchase tickets for $60 here, while alumni can access discounted tickets by visiting UNF’s homecoming site and using the code “SWOOP.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Events
A screenshot of Student Life's OzFest 2025 Instagram announcement. The text reads "Save the date OzFestival Feb. 1 2025"
OzFest 2025: Info for students ahead of artist announcement
"Goldy," a goldfish sculpture, floats in the lake outside the Thomas G. Carpenter Library and Coggin College of Business at UNF.
Take a break, de-stress before finals: This week's schedule
A globe floats in the lake in front of the UNF student union for International Education Week 2024.
UNF International Education Week: A schedule of events
More in Latest
Bikes locked to a bike rack outside the Fountains dorms at UNF.
Preventing bicycle theft: Tips from UNF Police Chief
The SG Senate Chambers.
SG finds a home for DEI organizations under its roof
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Undefeated to Defenseless: Inside UNF Basketball’s recent struggles 
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Women’s basketball drops to 0-3 in ASUN play, lose 89-54 to FGCU
UNF and Troy await doubles designations before Saturday's match.
UNF Men’s Tennis shows grit, takes down Troy in home opener
The Eco-Adventure sign outside outside of the nature trails. The sign reads "Welcome to Eco Adventure"
Eco-Adventure: The focal point of UNF’s RecWell department
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.