UNF faculty host teach-in to inform community members about current issues

University of North Florida faculty and students gathered for a teach-in about current political issues and events on Wednesday, April 16.

Over 40 UNF students, faculty and community members attended the event to learn about key issues and how to make a difference. Faculty members Dr. Sean Freeder, Dr. Bart Welling and Dr. Linda Howell, along with guest Mary Glackin, who spent her career with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), directed the event and answered questions. The teach-in was held in a social sciences classroom.

Welling introduces the panelists at the event

The panelists emphasized the need for student action and how those attending could get involved in politics and make their voices heard in their community.

“The more people who contact their members of Congress…it does have an effect,” said Freeder. “There are certain issues that I think you can make your voice heard and it would make a difference.”

He also emphasized the importance of discussing politics with the local community to share different perspectives.

“If you find an issue that you care about, start as close as you can, talk to your family and friends,” said Freeder. “It’s difficult to have those conversations…but these are the moments where trying to maintain that civil discourse is more important than ever.”

The panelists discussed issues ranging from budget cuts to tariffs and immigration issues.

“As a broad tool, which is how [tariffs] have been levied around the world, they’re something that’s really dangerous and economists almost universally dislike,” said Freeder. “Tariffs are essentially lose-lose-lose. It makes everything more expensive for everyone around the globe.”

Glackin discussed how recent DOGE cuts to NOAA and local weather institutions have harmed communities.

“There’s a lot of pain that’s going to happen at the local levels,” said Glackin. “The budget cuts [affect] a lot of things.”

Fedir Tikhonov, a freshman political science major, attended the event to get a feel for student opinion on President Donald Trump’s first days in office.

“I was surprised how full the lecture hall was,” said Tikhonov. “Every time I visit events there are much less people and they are usually from the Political Sciance department”

“In my opinion [this means] that the UNF community is deeply caring about what is going on at the federal level and locally,” said Tikhonov. “I liked how they taught the importance of reaching out to representatives.”

Welling, who helped set the event up along with UNF graduate student Jenna Cox, shared his reasoning for doing so.

“A lot of students have to be curious and concerned, so I wanted to create a forum where they can come and ask their questions,” said Welling. “I think if I were in college right now I would be freaking out.”

Welling also spoke about how, in the age of social media, students can struggle to find accurate information and news.

“It’s a flood [of disinformation] and we basically spend our lives immersed in false information,” said Welling. “You have to know what’s going on if you want to act effectively”

Welling said the hope is to see students take action and make a difference in areas they care about.

“This is your republic,” said Welling. “If you value it and you don’t want us to slide into a dictatorship, you have to act. You have to speak out.”

___

