How students can claim free tickets to see first UNF ‘football’ game

Savanna Stillwagner, News EditorMarch 26, 2025
University President Moez Limayem announced the Jacksonville Sharks partnership at the UNF Swoop the Loop 5k last month (Courtesy of UNF)

University of North Florida students will be able to claim free tickets on April 8 for the upcoming UNF and Jacksonville Sharks partnership football game. 

Jacksonville’s Arena Football team, the Sharks, will play as the  Ospreys for one night on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. against the Massachusetts Pirates.The game will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. 

Free tickets for students will be available on April 8 on The Green on UNF’s campus, according to an email sent by Student Body President Michael Barcal. Those tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis and students will be required to show their Osprey1Card to receive a ticket. 

According to the university, the Ospreys (Sharks) will be accompanied by UNF cheerleaders and the Pep Band.

Following the game on April 19, Osprey jerseys will be auctioned off and proceeds will go to UNF and the Jacksonville Sharks Foundation. 

General admission tickets and additional information can be found on the Jacksonville Sharks webpage.

___

