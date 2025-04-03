UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

International Center to host 32nd annual dinner dance

Sasha Koresh, General Assignment ReporterApril 3, 2025
Student’s dance together at last year’s international dinner dance. Last year’s theme was “Mexican Noche.” (Courtesy of International Ospreys)

The University of North Florida International Center is hosting its 32nd annual international dinner dance Thursday, April 4.  

Dr. Luisa Joyce, a director at the center, said the event will include a full course dinner, a DJ and dancing, as well as an awards ceremony. The dance will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m in the student union, Building 58 West, Room 3703. Admission is free with a valid osprey 1 card.

The mission of the International Center is to provide and enhance a range of opportunities which can expand the global understanding of the UNF community, according to their website. The dance is Turkey-themed this year  and Joyce said she hopes students can “fall in love” with the culture.

The UNF events page encourages students to get immersed in an unforgettable evening celebrating Turkish culture and cuisine. The event will feature authentic traditional dishes and a live DJ for dancing.

Joyce also said all members of the UNF community are welcome to attend. She said the international dinner dance is of the longest-running annual events on campus, so it is important for the campus community to be involved. Faculty and students from the international club have put in a lot of effort to make this event special, according to Joyce.  

Joyce said this is an incredible “experiential opportunity.” Last year, the theme was Mexican Noche, where attendees were able to learn about Mexican culture in a fun environment. She said the purpose of these events is to choose a new country or region each year, so that students can be exposed to cultures from across the world.  

Students can register for the event here

