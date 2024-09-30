OPINION: We need to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

This might be controversial, but we need to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations, especially in our current social climate.

There tends to be a slew of topics that we, as adults, Americans and students, find hard to discuss— religion, politics, economics and social injustice, just to name a few. These topics are often easier to avoid discussing in both personal and professional relationships, especially with those who hold different stances.

However, by actively avoiding these topics, we dismiss some of the deepest parts of our humanity. We also limit ourselves by missing opportunities to broaden our knowledge and perspective.

Throughout grade school, teachers are often censored to prevent them from speaking to students about controversial topics that may get back to parents and upset them. Other times, teachers are hesitant to discuss controversial topics for fear of being criticized.

However, as part of a public university, we now have a unique freedom that allows for another level of discourse without the limitations of a larger power.

It is a privilege squandered simply to avoid the inconvenience of feeling uncomfortable.

A Pew Research Center study found that, as of 2020, nearly half of adults in the United States have stopped having political discussions with someone because of something they said. Though they do not explicitly state what kinds of comments were made, it may imply one that upset the subject, possibly in disagreement.

This calls us to look at the privilege that we hold as Americans and how we squander our right to freedom of speech. If a displeasing comment is all it takes for nearly half of American adults to stop talking to someone about politics, then the level of ignorance of our privilege is even more explicit.

Privilege itself is a topic of conversation that can be uncomfortable to address and can cause people to cower in discomfort and occasionally in guilt. However, it is yet another relevant topic that needs to be discussed between those with different backgrounds and not solely between people with shared perspectives.