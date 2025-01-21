UNF cancels classes and events Wednesday ahead of winter storm

The University of North Florida sent a university-wide email informing students staff and faculty Tuesday afternoon that all classes and activities on Wednesday, Jan. 22, are canceled in anticipation of the winter storm.

Due to the potential weather impacts, all in-person and online classes are canceled, as well as events and activities, according to the alert.

The University plans to resume normal operations on Thursday, Jan. 23.

According to the email, UNF’s Dining Services will operate on a modified schedule, and Housing and Residence Life will communicate any specific changes to on-campus residents. The Shuttle service will operate as usual, but the normal schedule may change to a modified schedule.

___

