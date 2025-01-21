UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF cancels classes and events Wednesday ahead of winter storm

Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
January 21, 2025
Justin Nedrow
The UNF sign at the front of the entrance to campus.

The University of North Florida sent a university-wide email informing students staff and faculty Tuesday afternoon that all classes and activities on Wednesday, Jan. 22, are canceled in anticipation of the winter storm.

Due to the potential weather impacts, all in-person and online classes are canceled, as well as events and activities, according to the alert.

The University plans to resume normal operations on Thursday, Jan. 23.

According to the email, UNF’s Dining Services will operate on a modified schedule, and Housing and Residence Life will communicate any specific changes to on-campus residents. The Shuttle service will operate as usual, but the normal schedule may change to a modified schedule.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributors
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and currently serves as Spinnaker's government reporter. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she's not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.