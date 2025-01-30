Florida Board of Governors meet at UNF: LIVE UPDATES

The United Faculty of Florida will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. before the Board of Governors meets. Watch Spinnaker’s live stream at the link above.
This page will be updated live starting Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m.
The Florida Board of Governors will meet at the University of North Florida on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the John A. Delaney Studnet Union, third-floor ballroom, Building 58W, Room 3703.
This will be the first time the BOG meets at UNF since its last meeting in March 2022.
BOG Agenda, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
- 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Academic and Student Affairs Committee
- 9:45 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. Academic and Research Excellence Committee
- 10:10 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. Nomination and Governance Committee
- 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Budget and Finance Committee
- 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Audit and Compliance Committee
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Strategic Planning Committee
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Full Board of Governors Meeting