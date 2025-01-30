Florida Board of Governors meet at UNF: LIVE UPDATES

This page will be updated live starting Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

The Florida Board of Governors will meet at the University of North Florida on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the John A. Delaney Studnet Union, third-floor ballroom, Building 58W, Room 3703.

This will be the first time the BOG meets at UNF since its last meeting in March 2022.

BOG Agenda, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025