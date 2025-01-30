UNF Board of Governors meeting tables in the John A. Delaney Student Union on Jan. 30, 2025.
Florida Board of Governors meet at UNF: LIVE UPDATES

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief

UFF holds press conference before BOG meets

UNF Spinnaker TV and Madelyn Schneider

The United Faculty of Florida will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. before the Board of Governors meets. Watch Spinnaker’s live stream at the link above.

Jan 30, 2025, 9:30 am
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief

Academic and Student Affairs Committee completes roll call, starts discussion on gen-ed reqs

The first BOG committee meeting, Academic and Student Affairs, called its meeting to order after roll-call.

Committee Staff Emily Sikes outlined the institutional general education course review process that began after recent state legislation. The BOG will vote to approve university course lists today. These reviews began back in Feb. 2024 and are in accordance with Florida’s SB 266.

 

Jan 30, 2025, 9:21 am
Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter

President Limayem gives welcome speech to BOG

UNF President Moez Limayem gives a welcome speech to the Board of Governors, welcoming them to UNF and Jacksonville.

Limayem introduced UNF Partners, who spoke to the BOG via a hologram. Limayem thanked UNF faculty, staff, the UNF Board of Trustees, BOG and the university’s donors.

Limayem gave the floor to Carly Eagle, a UNF graduate student and engineer at Mayo Clinic. Eagle spoke on the experiences she’s received through her internship with Mayo Clinic.

The first item on the agenda is the Academic and Student Affairs committee, beginning now.

Jan 30, 2025, 9:16 am
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief

Trustee Jack Boyle, CEO of Mayo Clinic, others speak to BOG via hologram

Trustee Jack Boyle, Mayo Clinic CEO and others joined President Limayem via hologram during his BOG welcome speech to speak on UNF partnerships with community organizations.

The speakers were from Mayo Clinic, Florida Blue, JEA and other organizations.

Jan 30, 2025, 9:04 am
Mindy McLarty, Government Reporter

Board of Governors meeting is underway at UNF

Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Hyde kicked off the Board of Governors meeting at 9 a.m., welcoming the room to UNF and thanking President Moez Limayem for hosting.

This page will be updated live starting Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

The Florida Board of Governors will meet at the University of North Florida on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the John A. Delaney Studnet Union, third-floor ballroom, Building 58W, Room 3703.

This will be the first time the BOG meets at UNF since its last meeting in March 2022.

BOG Agenda, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

