OPINION: The pervasiveness of sports betting affects college students

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

There is this episode of “South Park”— I know, I know, hear me out— where Stan gets addicted to this game on his phone. He complains that it is not even fun to play, but ends up pouring enough money into the app that his family winds up in financial ruin.

The show juxtaposes this with Stan’s family’s generational dealings with addiction, showing that his dad has problems with alcohol and his grandpa spends a lot of time at the casino.

Through this, the show indicates a new form of addiction enabled by technology and our increased access to phones with algorithms that know our patterns better than we know them ourselves.

It seems like a dumb thing to come to my mind, but it has been on my mind nonetheless, and I blame parlays and the Hard Rock Casino.

With the Super Bowl coming up, it is almost impossible not to think about the monetary side of professional sports.

Since 2018, when the Supreme Court struck down a law banning sports gambling nationwide, more and more states have allowed this form of betting.

Many states argue that through sports betting, they can increase the amount of money flowing into their budgets through taxes.

It is debatable whether the amount states get back in taxes is significant.

Because of this push towards legalizing sports gambling, I feel like sportsbook apps and a variety of other gambling-centered entertainment follows me around.

I turn on my favorite podcast and get an ad for DraftKings. I drive down the highway and see a billboard advertising Hard Rock Bet. I watch ESPN, another ad for FanDuel.

I am not going to try and explain that gambling can turn into an addiction. I am not trying to undermine the risk, but whether this be through worse financial outcomes, or an increased risk of suicide and domestic violence, I think people know that this is an activity that can easily turn harmful.

I am asking us to consider how much more accessible sports betting has become and how this is affecting young adults.

I think sports betting apps take traditional betting a step towards an even worse direction.

These apps make it where you can always place a bet. It is not some long arduous process where you have to go to a casino and place your bet. If you have a phone, you have a way to lose money.

Not only that, but these apps can track a person’s activity in order to send tailored offers to specific users— see, my “South Park” comparison had a point.

Looking at the data coming from college students and young adults, I think some negative effects are clear.

The NCAA released a study that found 58 percent of the study’s participants ages 18 to 22 had participated in sports gambling.

Six percent of participants said they had lost at least $500 in one day. This is a lot of money for an age group that does not have much to spare.

The study did report that this age group places bets in a variety of ways, but 28 percent used apps. While this is not an overwhelming majority, I do think that it is cause for concern.

For college athletes, the pervasiveness of sports betting can directly affect mental health.

Last May, the NCAA released a different report which found that “[o]ne in 3 high-profile athletes receive abusive messages from someone with a betting interest.”

I don’t think that someone writing an article like this one is actually going to stop people from gambling. As I said previously, I think most people know that gambling can turn bad quickly and is addictive.

I think all I can say is that if you plan to bet this Super Bowl season, pay attention to how you are doing it. Watch out for these apps preying on your behavior, and do not fall into the trap of chasing losses.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.