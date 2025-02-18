UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Incoming freshmen say why they chose UNF at admitted students fair

Savanna Stillwagner, News EditorFebruary 18, 2025

The University of North Florida hosted its Admitted Ospreys Day on Monday, Feb. 17 and incoming students were excited to share why they chose UNF. 

The fair held outside the John A. Delaney Student Union was bustling with prospective students and incoming freshmen on Monday. Faculty and staff from different university departments welcomed students at tables with free merchandise and answered questions from the prospective students and their families. 

What Incoming UNF Students Had To Say

Eden Forrester, a potential nutrition and dietetics major and her mother, Devie Forrester, are both looking for a college with a strong sense of community, and they said UNF has that.

“I like the atmosphere of a college with a nice community type of vibe,” said Eden.

Living in Orlando, Eden Forrester and Devie Forrester were happy with the campus and surprised to see that sense of community come to life on campus rather than just having a nice experience over the phone. Devie Forrester said she enjoyed how easy it was to get answers from advisors and get information from faculty at the fair. She said everyone is very approachable and kind.

Samantha Altland, an incoming kinesiology major said she loved UNF so much that it was the only school she applied to. She is fully committed to the school and has a pending housing application currently with another prospective student, Kierra Johnson, a soon-to-be biomedical science major. 

Samantha Altland and Kierra Johnson look at a booth at the UNF Admitted Ospreys Day Resource Fair.
Savanna Stillwagner
Samantha Atland and Kierra Johnson, two prospective students explore the different department tables at the admitted student fair.

Johnson and Atland are Jacksonville locals, and Johnson said she chose UNF because its location is beneficial to her future career working in a hospital. Atland said that UNF’s strong community was what drew her in, and likes the resources the library offers students to de-stress during finals week.

Candle Safar, an incoming biomedical science major and Isabelle Alequin, an incoming political science major said everyone they met at the event and all the information given was very helpful. 

Sofar was interested in the tutoring clubs and was excited about UNF’s gym, while Alequin enjoyed hearing about the study-abroad opportunities. As locals to the area, they are happy to be close to home and have fully committed to UNF. 

More for Prospective Students

Director of First-year Advising Michelle Clements said she hopes students decide that UNF is the right pick. At the event, Clements answered families’ questions about which academic credits from high school transfer to UNF and directed the incoming students to tables based on their interests.

“We are encouraging them on what a great place UNF is,” Clements said.

Potential UNF students were able to get information on housing, greek life, counseling opportunities, and advising services at the resource fair. Soon after the fair, many joined on a UNF tour to get more of their questions answered. 

If a potential student or committed student is interested in applying or finding out what their next steps are after being admitted, they can go to the UNF Office of Admissions webpage.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

