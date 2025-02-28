UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

New Honors dorm floorplans, features released, room rates still unannounced

Savanna Stillwagner, News EditorFebruary 28, 2025
A computer-generated image of the new Honors dorms at UNF on Osprey Ridge Road. (Courtesy of UNF)

University of North Florida Housing and Residence Life has released the Honors dorm floorplans and more living space information for the new Honors dorms.

The new Honors residence hall is still under construction on Osprey Ridge Road, next door to Osprey Fountains, and is set to open Fall 2025. Housing has yet to release room rates for the new dorm, but is allowing students to list it as a preferred residence when filling out the housing contract.

The dorms will house approximately 520 students. Housing will prioritize first-year honors students and upper-class honors students. However, if those students don’t fill the spots, the dorm is open to all students regardless of classification or Honors involvement.

Honors Dorm Floorplans

Three different types of living spaces will be available, according to the housing webpage: a two-bedroom private suite, a four-bedroom private suite and a two-bedroom double suite.

2-Bedroom-Private-nC
Floorplan for the two-bedroom private suite. Two private bedrooms are joined by a shared bathroom. (Courtesy of UNF Housing and Residence Life)

Features, Living and Study Spaces

The main entrance to the new dorm hall will have one multipurpose room for events, a community laundry room, a mail pick-up room, a staff office and a convenience store, according to Housing.

Each floor will include a central community space with a kitchen, study rooms, and elevators. In total, there will be eight lounges, kitchens and study spaces.

Parking will be available for those living in the honors dorms as well as a volleyball court, basketball court, and a walking bridge to UNF drive for the Osprey Connector Shuttle stop.

A rendered image showing three types of study spaces and lounges in the new Honors residence hall. (Courtesy of UNF Housing and Residence Life)

Living Learning Communities

Living Learning Communities at the new honors dorms include the following:

  • First-Year Honors: for first year students in the Hicks Honors College.
  • Global Honors: for upper-level Hicks Honors College students and international students interested in global opportunities or have a global perspective.
  • Honors Horizons: suitable for upper-class honors students who want to be more included in the honors community

Learn more about applying to an LLC in the new honors dorms here.

Students planning to live on campus should submit their housing contracts before the recommended deadline. Learn how to submit a housing contract here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

About the Contributor
Savanna Stillwagner
Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor
Savanna Stillwagner is a senior studying journalism at the University of North Florida. Savanna joined Spinnaker as its news editor in the fall of 2024.