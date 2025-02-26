UNF housing contracts: all the info you’ll need before making the commitment

The recommended deadline to submit housing contracts for the 2025-2026 school year is this Saturday, March 1, for current UNF students, according to the Housing and Residence Life website.

Assistant Vice President of Housing and Residence Life Robert Boyle said students will be able to submit contracts after the first, but the earlier a student submits their contract the higher priority they are to choose their room. Boyle also gave information about room selection, room assignments, new dorms, deadlines and more.

UNF Housing and Residence Life offers information for students about housing and housing renewal on campus. They have different deadlines depending on the category of each student, such as current residents, first-year students and all other students interested in being housed on campus. Boyle cleared up some questions about deadlines, due dates, and priorities.

UNF Housing Contracts and Deadlines

Boyle is encouraging students to submit their housing contracts as soon as possible, but he also emphasized the contracts do not close indefinitely. Here are some recommended deadlines for those looking to submit a contract:

Current on-campus students: March 1, 2025

First-year students: May 15, 2025

All other students: March 1, 2025

“We are not turning contracts off, anybody who wants to live with us, we’re going to have more space than we’ve ever had so we are taking contracts from anyone who wants to be with us,” said Boyle.

The housing department is saving a portion of beds and rooms until the summer to give first-year students the time to make their final university decisions.

Boyle said pre-assignments have begun for students who have already submitted contracts.

Students should note that there is a higher priority when it comes to room selection for students who submit their housing contacts early.

“The earlier any student does their housing contract, the higher priority they have to participate in the room selection process,” Boyle said.

Boyle said there was a waitlist for housing in 2022, but he does not suspect the housing department will run out of spaces for those interested in living on campus.

“If I were anticipating running out of space, I would say…here’s a hard deadline. We’re not in that scenario,” said Boyle.

Boyle also advised those interested in submitting their first housing contract to review the contract very closely.

“Do the contract sooner rather than later and make sure you are reading the cancellation policy,”

Housing Contract Cancellation Fees

In addition to a non-refundable $100 one-time fee for a housing contract, there are also cancellation fees if a student decides they no longer need housing.

The cancellation fees for housing contracts include the following:

Before March 1: no cancellation fee

March 1 to April 30: $500 fee

May 1 to June 30: $750 fee

July 1 to August 12 (day before move-in): $1,000

After August 13: payment of one-half of the amount owed in the housing agreement.

First-year students have a slightly different policy regarding cancellation. For instance, they have until April 1 to cancel for no charge, according to Boyle.

LLCs

According to Boyle, 13 new Living-Learning Communities will be implemented in housing at UNF. Some of these include a Freshman Admit Nursing LLC, Sports Management LLC and a Swoop Troupe LLC.

LLCs at UNF provide students with an opportunity to connect with those of a similar academic interest in their living space.

An LLC is “A smaller community within a larger community,” according to Boyle.

The perks of living in a learning community are getting to move in two days earlier than those not living in an LLC, participating in a retreat with their peers in the same LLC and getting extra merchandise to take home with them.

There is no extra payment to be in an LLC “from a housing perspective,” according to Boyle, but after submitting a housing contract, an LLC application will need to be submitted.

New Dorm Space

In the fall, UNF Housing and Residence Life and Hicks Honors College will have new Honors Dorms ready for on-campus housing.

“Construction is going great, we’re on track, there are no red flags,” said Boyle.

The space will house 520 bed spaces with half of the spaces being open to first-year students, and the other half focusing on upperclassmen.

“If honors students don’t fill it, it will be an option for other students,” said Boyle.

More information about these dorms will be shared by UNF Housing and Residence Life soon.

Roommates

Students can search for roommates using the myHousing portal, which helps match potential roommates based on preferences.

“The system is only as accurate as the information put in,” Boyle said in regard to being placed with a good roommate to match living standards and lifestyle. “Good info in, good info out.”

If conflicts arise before move-in, the UNF housing staff will work with students to find other options. However, as move-in day approaches, housing will eventually freeze room assignments. After move-in residence life staff will work with students to find more solutions.

If students have conflicts with their roommates, they can make an appointment with the Alternative Dispute Resolution office, where facilitators will help with conflict coaching.

Off-Campus Housing

For those students interested in housing off campus, but don’t know where to start, UNF Off-Campus Housing Marketplace is a third-party website Boyle recommends.

In the event a student is struggling to find housing on or off campus, Boyle says that student will be directed to the UNF Dean of Students.

Next Steps for Students

To turn in a housing contract, please visit UNF Housing and Residence Life’s webpage. If a student has any other questions regarding housing, they can contact UNF Housing and Residence Life during UNF’s open hours Monday through Friday.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com