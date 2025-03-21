Federal funding cuts could disrupt UNF coastal research, biology experts warn

Federal funding cuts to agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have the potential to disrupt coastal research at UNF and student opportunities.

Recent federal funding cuts, particularly to the NOAA and the National Park Service, could negatively affect coastal research. Budget reductions have disrupted key research studies in an array of scientific fields, according to LA Times. According to UNF professors, layoffs of NOAA scientists further limit research and affect institutions like UNF that rely on federal funding.

Dr. Scott Jones, a biology professor at UNF, has dedicated his research to Florida’s coastal ecosystems and the challenges they face due to climate change. However, with recent cuts to agencies like NOAA, Jones said securing funding has become increasingly difficult and puts vital research at risk.

“A lot of [our research] is federally funded. Big ideas need big funding to be tested,” said Jones, “The government has supported that for decades. So, if that goes away, our ability to find solutions and contribute to those solutions will be severely hindered.”

Dr. Matthew Gilg, also a professor at UNF, studies the relationships between marine life and their changing environments. He is a co-leader of the Research Experience for Undergraduates at UNF, which is a training program for students who want their first research experience to focus on coastal biology. Gild said that since funding is no longer guaranteed, the future of REU feels uncertain.

“A lot of jobs student researchers get after school are in government. It’s hard for me to encourage students to pursue research careers when a lot of the jobs and funding is going away,” Gilg said.

Gilg said he hopes these changes are temporary.

“America really supported science back in the 1960’s, but over time we’ve seen some ebbs and flows in the support of science,” Gilg said. “But right now, the interesting thing is that the pain is being felt in more areas of science versus what is usually politically targeted.”

Jones said that this is an attack on science and that Jacksonville residents—living in a coastal city—will be directly affected.

“Being able to talk about coastal research—between Florida storms and the heat—is crucial to [Jacksonville residents]. If we’re not engaging at the local level to fight for these issues, I think it’s a missed opportunity,” Jones said. “There are lots of organizations doing good work and getting people collectively organized. A lot of it is overtly political, but science is political. So, check active groups and plug in.”

Gilg also said there’s a long history of politicizing science. He encourages students to talk to their state and federal representatives. Jones encourages researchers to invest in relationships with colleagues and said there are still creative ways to push ideas forward.

“Don’t give up on your ideas and your research,” Jones said. “The community of researchers is strong and when we come together and have each other’s backs, we can still make progress even if funding gets really tough.”

