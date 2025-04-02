Here’s how UNF was able to shut down a protest last week

University of North Florida police shut down a pro-Palestine protest that led to one man’s arrest last week. But why?

The protest, organized by Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society, was in opposition to an event that invited two Israel Defense Force soldiers on campus. The event was hosted by Students Supporting Israel and Jewish Chabad at UNF. Two protests took place outside the event; one outdoors in the Osprey Plaza and the other inside the student union, outside the event’s entrance.

The protest at the Osprey Plaza was allowed to continue, but university officials shut down the demonstration inside the student union. In a police report, an officer’s narrative noted “It is against UNF policy to protest inside of Building 58.”

Eleven other protesters were detained and given trespass warnings for demonstrating inside the student union; four are UNF students and seven are non-students.

Why was a protest allowed at Osprey Plaza, but not inside the student union?

If a registered student organization invites a controversial speaker on campus, UNF policy allows peaceful demonstrations outside the event. Demonstrators cannot “disrupt or otherwise obstruct the speaker or event or prevent anyone from seeing or hearing the speaker” or “ block attendees from entering or exiting the event.”

However, conducting protests inside university buildings is a “prohibited disruptive behavior,” according to UNF policy. If an individual disrupts an event and fails to comply with officials’ directions, this could be grounds for discipline or prosecution. This is the justification for officials shutting down the protest on the third floor of the student union.

UNF has broad definitions of “disruptive behavior,” some of which are, “non-compliance with written or oral requests or orders of authorized university officials in the performance of their official duties” and “disturbing the peace.” It is unclear how university officials determine at what point and how peace is disturbed.

The First Amendment protects nearly all speech, including speech that some may find hateful, rude or offensive. However, the U.S. Supreme Court has set precedents on public entities’—such as UNF—ability to regulate the “time, place, and manner” of speech. This means that while free speech is protected at UNF, individuals don’t have the right to speak at any time, at any place or in any manner that a person wishes.

Why was one protester arrested?

One protester was arrested after refusing to identify himself and resisting officers when the protest inside the student union was shut down by police.

According to the report, the man also refused to be put in handcuffs and, “it took numerous officers to subdue him and place him in handcuffs.” The man was placed in custody and then charged with resisting without violence and trespassing on school grounds.

A UNF spokesperson said in a written statement, “As with all events, the University of North Florida takes appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of our campus community and visitors.”

“[The man] was actively resisting us and we were taking the phone to handcuff him. The officers were thrown into the wall as well. He refused to give us his name. Refused to cooperate when asked to comply,” said UPD Chief Frank Mackesy in a written statement regarding the arrest. “He was waving his arm around wildly yelling and videoing. I tried to get him to comply by talking to him but no avail. I was standing right there. The officers used appropriate force based upon the level of resistance.”

Police records show that the man was processed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office later Thursday night, March 27. He was released early Friday morning, March 28, after posting a $650 bond.

Spinnaker is not identifying the man because he was only charged with misdemeanors.

The man is expected to appear in court on April 23. Spinnaker reached out to both him and his attorney for comment and has not yet received a response.

According to police, the man is not a UNF student. However, some students have disputed this, saying that he is. Spinnaker is working to verify whether he is a current UNF student.

UNF’s freedom of expression policies were most recently amended by the Board of Trustees in September, adding limitations to where on-campus “Expressive Acts” can take place.

Why were IDF soldiers on campus?

Two IDF soldiers were invited by SSI to speak about their experience in combat, according to a Jewish Chabad press release. The event was part of the organization’s UNF Israel Weekend programming.

The final Israel Weekend event was a panel discussion at the UNF Chabad house on Sunday, March 30. According to the press release, a survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and experts discussed global antisemitism, Israel’s security challenges and campus activism.

In response to the protests that took place outside Thursday’s event, a Chabad at UNF spokesperson provided the following statement:

“We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to Chabad at UNF’s Israel Weekend. The outpouring of support from students, faculty, and the broader Jacksonville community has been deeply heartening. Last night’s kickoff event was a powerful and inspiring start, undeterred by distractions outside the room.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates.

