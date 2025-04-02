UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

Here’s how UNF was able to shut down a protest last week

What we know about the man arrested and the university policies that allowed police to intervene
Madelyn Schneider and Sasha KoreshApril 2, 2025
Community submission
Video of protester’s arrest on the third floor of the student union, March 27, 2025, submitted by a bystander.

University of North Florida police shut down a pro-Palestine protest that led to one man’s arrest last week. But why?

The protest, organized by Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society, was in opposition to an event that invited two Israel Defense Force soldiers on campus. The event was hosted by Students Supporting Israel and Jewish Chabad at UNF. Two protests took place outside the event; one outdoors in the Osprey Plaza and the other inside the student union, outside the event’s entrance.

The protest at the Osprey Plaza was allowed to continue, but university officials shut down the demonstration inside the student union. In a police report, an officer’s narrative noted “It is against UNF policy to protest inside of Building 58.”

Eleven other protesters were detained and given trespass warnings for demonstrating inside the student union; four are UNF students and seven are non-students. 

Why was a protest allowed at Osprey Plaza, but not inside the student union?

If a registered student organization invites a controversial speaker on campus, UNF policy allows peaceful demonstrations outside the event. Demonstrators cannot “disrupt or otherwise obstruct the speaker or event or prevent anyone from seeing or hearing the speaker” or “ block attendees from entering or exiting the event.”

However, conducting protests inside university buildings is a “prohibited disruptive behavior,” according to UNF policy. If an individual disrupts an event and fails to comply with officials’ directions, this could be grounds for discipline or prosecution. This is the justification for officials shutting down the protest on the third floor of the student union. 

UNF has broad definitions of “disruptive behavior,” some of which are, “non-compliance with written or oral requests or orders of authorized university officials in the performance of their official duties” and “disturbing the peace.” It is unclear how university officials determine at what point and how peace is disturbed.

The First Amendment protects nearly all speech, including speech that some may find hateful, rude or offensive. However, the U.S. Supreme Court has set precedents on public entities’—such as UNF—ability to regulate the “time, place, and manner” of speech. This means that while free speech is protected at UNF, individuals don’t have the right to speak at any time, at any place or in any manner that a person wishes. 

Why was one protester arrested?

One protester was arrested after refusing to identify himself and resisting officers when the protest inside the student union was shut down by police. 

According to the report, the man also refused to be put in handcuffs and, “it took numerous officers to subdue him and place him in handcuffs.” The man was placed in custody and then charged with resisting without violence and trespassing on school grounds. 

A UNF spokesperson said in a written statement, “As with all events, the University of North Florida takes appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of our campus community and visitors.”

“[The man] was actively resisting us and we were taking the phone to handcuff him. The officers were thrown into the wall as well. He refused to give us his name. Refused to cooperate when asked to comply,” said UPD Chief Frank Mackesy in a written statement regarding the arrest. “He was waving his arm around wildly yelling and videoing. I tried to get him to comply by talking to him but no avail. I was standing right there. The officers used appropriate force based upon the level of resistance.”

Police records show that the man was processed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office later Thursday night, March 27. He was released early Friday morning, March 28, after posting a $650 bond. 

Spinnaker is not identifying the man because he was only charged with misdemeanors. 

The man is expected to appear in court on April 23. Spinnaker reached out to both him and his attorney for comment and has not yet received a response.

According to police, the man is not a UNF student. However, some students have disputed this, saying that he is. Spinnaker is working to verify whether he is a current UNF student.

UNF’s freedom of expression policies were most recently amended by the Board of Trustees in September, adding limitations to where on-campus “Expressive Acts” can take place.

Why were IDF soldiers on campus?

Two IDF soldiers were invited by SSI to speak about their experience in combat, according to a Jewish Chabad press release. The event was part of the organization’s UNF Israel Weekend programming.

The final Israel Weekend event was a panel discussion at the UNF Chabad house on Sunday, March 30. According to the press release, a survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and experts discussed global antisemitism, Israel’s security challenges and campus activism.

In response to the protests that took place outside Thursday’s event, a Chabad at UNF spokesperson provided the following statement: 

“We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to Chabad at UNF’s Israel Weekend. The outpouring of support from students, faculty, and the broader Jacksonville community has been deeply heartening. Last night’s kickoff event was a powerful and inspiring start, undeterred by distractions outside the room.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

2
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
A student browses the web
UNF students seek greater cybersecurity education and transparency on campus
"Take this feeling of doom and resist it" (Artwork by Todd Colby)
Letter to the Editor: Take this feeling of doom and resist it
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Police investigating burglary of Petway Hall office
UNF and FGCU coaches shake hands after game three of the series.
Baseball tosses first ever shutout against FGCU, wins second-straight ASUN series
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Pitching woes doom UNF Baseball as Georgia Southern dominates mid-week matchup
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meeting with the state cabinet, at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans
More in News
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
SG Senate validates election results, approves new Food for Fines bill
Three protesters were escorted away from the demonstration by police and one was arrested. According to the UNF police chief, the person arrested was not a UNF student.
UPD confirms one person arrested at SDS protest
The impact of UNF Giving Day 
The impact of UNF Giving Day 
University President Moez Limayem announced the Jacksonville Sharks partnership at the UNF Swoop the Loop 5k last month (Courtesy of UNF)
How students can claim free tickets to see first UNF 'football' game
The sun rises over the beach in St. Augustine.
Federal funding cuts could disrupt UNF coastal research, biology experts warn
Business professionals planning a digital smart city model with futuristic technology and holographic displays in an office setting (Courtesy of UNF)
UNF first in nation to join global AI consortium to revolutionize smart cities
About the Contributors
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter