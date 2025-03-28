UPD confirms one person arrested at SDS protest

One person was arrested at an on-campus protest Thursday that took place outside the student union, according to the University of North Florida police chief.

The protest, organized by Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society, was in response to a UNF Jewish Chabad event that invited two Israel Defense Force soldiers on campus.

There was a significant police presence on campus, with at least 15 Jacksonville Sheriff vehicles lining UNF Drive before the protest began at 5 p.m. There were around 30 protesters who gathered and chanted in the student union plaza with cardboard signs. Three protesters were escorted away from the demonstration by police officers and one was arrested. UPD Chief Frank Mackesy confirmed that the person arrested was not a student.

Chief Mackesy said that the arrest docket for the protester is expected to be released on Monday.

In response to the increased police presence, a UNF spokesperson provided the following statement:

“As with all events, the University of North Florida takes appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of our campus community and visitors.”

Spinnaker reached out to SDS for a statement and has not yet received a response. The protest ended at around 7 p.m., an hour before UNF’s “Expressive Activity” 8 p.m. curfew.

Why were IDF soldiers on campus?

Thursday’s Jewish Chabad event invited two IDF soldiers to speak about their experience in combat, according to a Chabad press release. The event is part of the organization’s UNF Israel Weekend programming, which includes a hummus making session and Israeli-style Shabbat dinner.

The final Israel Weekend event will be a panel discussion at the UNF Chabad house on Sunday, March 30. According to the press release, a survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and experts will discuss global antisemitism, Israel’s security challenges and campus activism.

In response to the SDS protest that took place outside Thursday’s event, a Chabad spokesperson provided the following statement:

“We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to Chabad at UNF’s Israel Weekend. The outpouring of support from students, faculty, and the broader Jacksonville community has been deeply heartening. Last night’s kickoff event was a powerful and inspiring start, undeterred by distractions outside the room. We are expecting a full house at the upcoming events and look forward to welcoming everyone for the rest of this meaningful, inspiring, and unforgettable Israel Weekend.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates.

