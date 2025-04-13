UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

“We’re such a sport rich community”: Sports management club hosts industry experts panel

Ethan Howick, Sports EditorApril 12, 2025
Ethan Howick
The UNF Sports Management Club hosted a panel of experts on Apr. 7 at the UNF Student Union ballrooms.

The Sports Management Club at the University of North Florida hosted a sports industry panel and networking event on Monday for students to ask industry professionals an array of questions. 

Austin Weeks was the first of four UNF students who bravely asked the experts a question in front of the crowd.

“I don’t want to be a follower, I want to be a leader. I want to be able to put myself out there,” the sports management major said. “The ones that put themselves out there are going to get more opportunities.”

Overall, Weeks wanted to stand out from everyone. 

“I don’t wanna sit back and just follow the guidance of others, but take a leap forward, and that leap will hopefully get me somewhere,” Weeks said. 

Weeks came to the event to connect with different professionals and see what internship opportunities are available. Despite already having experience with multiple organizations, Weeks said he wanted to further his portfolio for even bigger opportunities. 

Weeks said the best advice he received was from one of the panelists, Jack Boyle, who answered his question about work-life balance. 

“The best one was that work life balance isn’t just 50/50 but it’s fluctuating,” Weeks said. “It’s about integration that you want to find a [workplace] with great culture, but also that’s going to set you up professionally and personally as well.”

Boyle, president of Fanatics Commerce and UNF trustee, attended the event to engage with students in the sport management program. 

(left to right) Jack Boyle, Donna Orender, Vernon Walker, Stephanie Delgado, and Alex Alston answered student questions on April 7 about working in the sport industry. (Ethan Howick)

“What appealed to me today was being with students and being able to talk to the sports management program as a dynamic, growing, important program here, and just to give some advice and being able to connect directly with the students.” Boyle said. 

Boyle’s favorite advice he gave students was the importance of culture to someone’s future employer. 

“How [culture] is important, besides just metrics, titles, and results,” Boyle said. 

Boyle thinks the event showed the diversity of sports careers. 

Another student, Taylor Gray, courageously asked a question to the panelists about mistakes they’ve learned from. 

“There’s so many people here and sports is such a competitive field that I want to do anything I can to stand out,” Gray said. “And if that means quite literally standing up in front of everyone, that’s what I’ll do.”

Gray’s favorite advice she received was from Donna Orender, former WNBA president and PGA Tour executive, who said mistakes are a learning experience.

“I;m definitely the type to dwell on every detail, every move I make,” Gray said. “So that was very light hearted and good to hear.”

Event Creation

Five panelists from companies including Fanatics, PGA Tour, and the Orlando Magic answered a multitude of pre-prepared questions asked by club president Molly Springer. 

Springer, who came up with the event idea in February, wanted to create a big sendoff to finish off the year. Ultimately, Springer wanted to showcase what the sports management club was capable of.

“We are such a sport-rich community,” Springer said. 

Springer also created this event to “give more students the opportunity to talk to professionals.” 

While acknowledging that students get to speak with professors—who are professionals—in classroom and club settings, Springer said it’s a completely different experience when speaking to sports employees who currently work in the industry. 

“I wanted to give the students that haven’t had a chance to talk to professionals the chance to finally do that and maybe even figure out what they want to do,” Springer said. 

Before the event, Springer said it was going to be “incredibly eye opening” for students to meet and network with potential employers. Her goal of the event was to help students see the entirety of the sport industry, not just general managers and athletic directors. 

“I think it will help them with just understanding how many opportunities there are in the industry,” the club president said.

In addition to Orender and Boyle, professionals Alex Alston, Stephanie Delgado, and UNF graduate Vernon Walker were also on the panel. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Joey Pallmann and guest speaker UNF President Moez Limayem with UNF Hicks Honors College liaisons and facilitators. (Luca Fiannaca/submitted by Joey Pallmann)
The Hicks Honors College: How a first-year UNF student found his community
Group of six diverse young adults in a casual meeting; two are shaking hands across a table while others observe and smile. Sticky notes are arranged on a corkboard in the background.
UNF career experts give their tips for landing a job in a shifting market
An inside look at 'The Merry Widow,' UNF Opera's spring production
An inside look at 'The Merry Widow,' UNF Opera's spring production
A student browses the web
UNF students seek greater cybersecurity education and transparency on campus
UNF Deputy Police Chief on how students can stay safe on campus
UNF Deputy Police Chief on how students can stay safe on campus
The slogan, "North or Nowhere," could be seen on the backs of T-shirts everywhere around campus after the university rolled out its brand refresh last October. Model: Molly Abbott
Identity Crisis: 'It's a North Thing'
More in Latest
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center right, is applauded by, from left, House Speaker pro tempore Rep. Wyman Duggan, House Speaker Rep. Daniel Perez, and Senate President Ben Albritton, as he gives his State of the State address to a joint session on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the state capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter outlining first of Florida's DOGE information requests
UNF Baseball captured its second win over a Power Four opponent this season by defeating the UCF Knights 6-5.
UNF Baseball knocks off UCF Knights in midweek thriller
The Arena Parking Garage, Building 38.
Campus petition circulator arrested after stealing money from UNF student’s car
Softball stays unbeaten in ASUN play with season sweep of Stetson
Softball stays unbeaten in ASUN play with season sweep of Stetson
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF Baseball fails to finish off West Georgia at home
Tom and Betty Petway Hall. Photo by Colin McCann
Police arrest suspect in connection to Petway Hall office burglary
More in Sports
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Two-way player Allison Benning looks to make history with UNF Softball team
UNF and FGCU coaches shake hands after game three of the series.
Baseball tosses first ever shutout against FGCU, wins second-straight ASUN series
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Pitching woes doom UNF Baseball as Georgia Southern dominates mid-week matchup
Counting the graduating seniors and transfer portal entrants, the Ospreys have lost eight players over the offseason.
Five UNF Men's Basketball players enter transfer portal in record-setting cycle
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF Baseball snags game one but falls short in series loss to JU
UNF and JU clash on the sand for the third time this season.
No. 15 Beach Volleyball sweeps JU, clinches best start in program history
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.