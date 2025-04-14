Sunrise on the Reaping, a book review

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

Suzanne Collins is back and she’s brought Panem with her. “Sunrise on the Reaping,” the latest Hunger Games installment, is gripping, richly layered, and brimming with the political tension, emotional depth and biting commentary that made the original trilogy a cultural phenomenon.

Set in a familiar but distinct era of Panem’s history, Collins introduces a fresh cast of characters and settings that still feel intimately connected to the world fans know and love. This isn’t just a return trip—it’s a deeper excavation. Collins skillfully drops b

readcrumbs that tie into the original trilogy, threading in themes, symbols and socio-political dynamics that enhance the meaning of the Hunger Games saga as a whole. You’ll find yourself nodding at the quiet parallels and marveling at how effortlessly she expands the lore.

What really sets “Sunrise on the Reaping” apart, though, is Collins’ unwavering commitment to character. The people we meet here—without giving away names—are fully realized, flawed, and deeply human. They navigate moral gray areas, wrestle with impossible choices, and bring a refreshing nuance to the series’ ongoing questions about survival, control, and resistance. Collins doesn’t write heroes; she writes people. And in a world as broken and brutal as Panem, that’s far more compelling.

The pacing is classic Collins: slow burns in the right places and explosive when it needs to be. She doles out tension like a pro, keeping the stakes high and the reader guessing without ever feeling manipulative. And while it’s tempting to binge it in one sitting, this is a book that rewards thoughtful reading. Every line feels intentional. Every scene builds toward something bigger.

Also worth noting—this book is funny. Not ha-ha comedy club funny, but there’s a sharpness and wit threaded through the narration and dialogue that makes the bleak moments hit even harder. Collins has always known how to balance weight with levity, and Sunrise on the Reaping is no exception.

Ultimately, this book isn’t just a return to form—it’s an evolution. Collins respects her readers enough not to spoon-feed them answers making the payoff all the more satisfying. Longtime fans will walk away with a deeper appreciation for the original trilogy, while new readers will be pulled in by a story that feels timely, urgent, and emotionally resonant.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” earns 4 out of 5 Spinnaker Sails

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.