LIVE UPDATES: North Florida plays Massachusetts Pirates

For one day, the University of North Florida will have a football team—well, sort of.

On Saturday, April 19, the Jacksonville Sharks will play under the North Florida Ospreys name against the Massachusetts Pirates. The Sharks will wear custom UNF jerseys, and have the PA announcer address the squad under the UNF moniker. In addition to students and alumni, the UNF pep band and cheer squad will be there, rooting for the Ospreys to remain undefeated in the popular American sport.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, with gates opening an hour earlier. So, can UNF keep its undefeated record in football? Find out by following our live coverage on Saturday night. Learn how to get tickets here.

