Watch party on a budget: The sports editor’s guide to Super Bowl Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to suit up against each other in the NFL’s biggest game this Super Bowl Sunday. As such, college students around the country have been preparing to host friends, family and other loved ones to watch.

However, on a student budget, this can be a financially straining and somewhat stressful process for many. But worry not; Spinnaker’s sports editor is here with a guide for watch party hosts on how to have a fun, safe and cost-efficient Sunday.

Keep your guest list small

The fewer guests you bring, the less you have to spend. Having a large gathering for the big game is great, but that can make the preparation rather pricy.

Inviting a small group is a more viable option. Inviting three to four people should allow everyone to enjoy themselves without breaking the bank. If you live on campus, your RA likely prefers this option.

Cook up a storm

Eating out can financially strain many students, so hosts should prepare dishes at home for their guests. As such, I’d encourage hosts to prepare dishes at home for guests. Buffalo chicken dip, hamburger sliders and mac and cheese are all great options for those looking to save on dinner for this year’s Super Bowl.

But if ordering food is a necessary option for your Super Bowl gathering, here are some restaurants offering deals for the big game:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Place a $25 order and receive a voucher for six free boneless or traditional wings.

Little Caesar’s Pizza: If a pick-six occurs in the Super Bowl, fans receive a free Slices-n-Stix.

Subway: Showcases a catering platter for the big game with gallon-sized beverages.

Carpool, carpool, carpool

Carpooling is an excellent option for those looking to meet up on Sunday. Riding with others reduces the number of cars taking up space in driveways or parking lots (and complaints from neighbors).

Carpooling also allows for a designated driver (for football fans over 21) and is much more cost-effective than a rideshare service.

Take safety precautions

The goal is to have a fun and enjoyable Super Bowl Sunday, but students must take caution to ensure everyone stays safe.

If guests 21 or older are going to be consuming alcoholic beverages, make sure they will not be planning to drive afterward.

If you see anything happening that looks like it shouldn’t be, then say something. Students can use the resources below if put in a dangerous situation.

Emergency Services: 911

UNF Police Department: 904-620-2800

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line: 904-630-0500

As students prepare for a night of high-flying football festivities, this guide should help the UNF population enjoy the game stress-free, cost-efficiently and safely.