Counseling center director’s tips for combating finals week stress

Finals week begins on April 28 for University of North Florida students and for many this will be the most stressful time of the year.

To combat stress, UNF Counseling Center Director Misha Bogomaz said it’s important for students to identify what coping mechanisms work best for them, lean on support systems and get enough sleep.



“Utilize other people, don’t isolate yourself, get enough sleep,” said Bogomaz. “I think sleep is something that is crucial. You might not feel it, but if you don’t get enough sleep, your performance will go down for sure.”

Bogomaz encourages students to get the help they need before they feel they are in crisis.

“I encourage all of the students to come in much sooner rather than later,” said Bogomaz.”We can help you prepare for what life has to throw at you, because life is really good at throwing us curveballs.”

Students who need help coping with finals week stress can book an appointment with the counseling center. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For after-hours support, UNF students can reach the counseling center’s 24/7 help line at 904-620-2602, option 2. Learn more about the counseling center here.

To see each class’s final exam time for this semester, visit here, and for more information on finals resources for UNF students, visit here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.