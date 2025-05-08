The UNF Softball team in a huddle, wearing bright blue uniforms and smiling
The UNF Softball team in a huddle. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Softball seeks first ASUN Championship

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
May 08, 2025, 4:07 pm

UNF defeats Stetson 2-1, advances to semifinals

Kylah Berry strands a Stetson leadoff walk and the Ospreys survive, 2-1 over the Hatters. Chloe Culp and Allison Benning were the offensive leaders, with both players going 2-3. Benning only allowed one run on the mound.  UNF will advance to the semifinals to face two-seeded Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Live updates will continue around that time.

May 08, 2025, 3:44 pm

Stetson cuts UNF lead in half

Benning allows a double, and Stetson takes advantage of a UNF infield error to score its first run off new UNF pitcher Kylah Berry.

May 08, 2025, 3:29 pm

Benning breaks scoreless tie with two out double

Helping her cause, designated player Allison Benning launched a run-scoring double down the right field line, breaking the scoreless tie. UNF leads 2-0 after five innings.

May 08, 2025, 3:23 pm

Stetson makes games first pitching change

Ava Braswell replaces Kennedy Temples with two outs in the fifth inning. Game still scoreless.

May 08, 2025, 3:11 pm

Ospreys go down in order for the first time

We’re already halfway through this game. Both pitchers are starting to settle in, which is weird to say in a scoreless game. North Florida’s offense is retired 1-2-3 to end the fourth inning.

May 08, 2025, 3:07 pm

Benning throws game’s first 1-2-3 inning

Benning retires the Hatters in order on three quick outs. North Florida will look to score first next.

May 08, 2025, 3:02 pm

Pitchers duel continues as Ospreys strand Benning single

There’s been runners on base every inning in this game. Yet we’re still waiting for the game’s first run after three innings. Benning tried to help her own cause with a one-out single, but the quick swinging Ospreys ended the inning. We have a pitchers duel going between Benning and Stetson starter Kennedy Temples.

May 08, 2025, 2:54 pm

UNF infield turns beautiful double play to get out of jam

Two Stetson hitters reached base on a hit by pitch and a single. Nonetheless, Benning gets out of another jam as the Ospreys’ infield turns a double play.

May 08, 2025, 2:45 pm

Game still scoreless after two innings

Addyson Bruneman singles but UNF couldn’t advance her into scoring position and the game is still scoreless after two innings.

May 08, 2025, 2:37 pm

Ospreys don’t allow hit in scoreless second

After forcing two Hatter groundouts, Benning works around a two-out walk, keeping the game scoreless with UNF coming to bat.

May 08, 2025, 2:28 pm

Ospreys strand two runners on base, scoreless after one

Despite Chloe Culp and Kirsten Caravaca reaching base on two-out singles, North Florida couldn’t continue its two-out rally, as Grace Shaw-Rockey grounded out to end the inning. We are scoreless after one inning.

May 08, 2025, 2:21 pm

Ospreys escape early Stetson threat

Stetson put two runners in scoring position following a leadoff single and one out double, but Allison Benning evades the threat, keeping the Hatters off the board. UNF will attempt to score the game’s first run.

UNF batters due up in the bottom of the first inning: Lauren Brock, Allison Benning, and Chloe Culp

May 08, 2025, 2:12 pm

Game Underway about 30 minutes late

The first game of the day between Florida Gulf Coast and Eastern Kentucky went long, so the Ospreys and Hatters just started. UNF starter Allison Benning’s first pitch is a ball and we’re underway at Choccolocco Park.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the top-seeded UNF Softball team will begin its quest to make history in the 2025 ASUN Softball Championship. Seeking its first ASUN tournament crown and first-ever bid to the NCAA Regionals, the No. 1 Ospreys, led by head coach Jeff Conrad, who recently reached 100 career wins, and two-way player Allison Benning, will face fourth-seeded Stetson, a team UNF swept earlier this season.

Barring an upset, UNF will play the winner of Florida Gulf Coast University or Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 1:30 p.m. If the Ospreys lose, they will face three-seeded Central Arkansas at approximately 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned for live coverage of the Ospreys tournament run in Oxford, Alabama.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.