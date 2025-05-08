LIVE UPDATES: UNF Softball seeks first ASUN Championship

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the top-seeded UNF Softball team will begin its quest to make history in the 2025 ASUN Softball Championship. Seeking its first ASUN tournament crown and first-ever bid to the NCAA Regionals, the No. 1 Ospreys, led by head coach Jeff Conrad, who recently reached 100 career wins, and two-way player Allison Benning, will face fourth-seeded Stetson, a team UNF swept earlier this season.

Barring an upset, UNF will play the winner of Florida Gulf Coast University or Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 1:30 p.m. If the Ospreys lose, they will face three-seeded Central Arkansas at approximately 6:30 p.m. Stay tuned for live coverage of the Ospreys tournament run in Oxford, Alabama.

___

