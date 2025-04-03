Two-way player Allison Benning looks to make history with UNF Softball team

On May 11, 2024, the UNF softball team was one win away from making history.

All the Ospreys needed to do was defeat FGCU in the ASUN tournament championship. It all seemed likely for the two-seeded Birds of Clay, especially since they knocked off top-seeded EKU earlier that day.

But beating two teams on the same day is no easy task, and UNF lost to FGCU on a walk-off home run. Star two-way player Allison Benning, who pitched both games that day for UNF, is hoping for a happier ending this season.

Adapting to Change and How UNF Can Make History

“Our big goal, obviously, is to win the ASUN Tournament,” Benning said. “But I think our big emphasis this year is about finishing the job, doing something that nobody in UNF softball history has done before.”

This isn’t just wishful thinking from the senior utility player, both Benning and head coach Jeff Conrad believe this team has all the tools to win the ASUN. They both said the team has a deeper pitching staff that can fuel deep postseason runs, with surprises such as freshmen Macie Hunolt and Taylor Cook holding up the depth.

However, having all the tools is just one piece of the puzzle.

Executing all three aspects of the game: pitching, defense, and hitting, especially against good competition, will be important to the Ospreys success, according to Benning. While UNF is succeeding so far, posting a 26-10 record and being unbeaten in conference play, Benning wants to see more complete games from the team.

“But I think our goal every game is to have all three aspects working together at our best.” Benning said. “So I think that’s going to be the ticket for us winning games this year for sure.”

The Ospreys have been winning games this year but Benning said playing complete games will be the key for the team to defeat tougher competition.

Just like Conrad said, Benning believes UNF, who was predicted tied for first place in the ASUN preseason poll, will definitely have “a target on our backs.”

Benning said playing like a top team blocks out the noise of hungry opponents looking to take UNF down.

“Something that our coaches talk a lot about is playing like a number one team, acting like a number one team,” Benning said. “Doing what we need to do in order to stay at the top of the ASUN.”

UNF is currently first in the ASUN with a 6-0 conference record, as the Ospreys lead the new Graphite division. In the regular season, the Ospreys only play teams in the Graphite divison, which includes southern ASUN teams. This new format, according to Benning, takes strategy and learning.

“So I think there’s a lot of learning going on because it’s the first year of that new format,” Benning said, referring to the new ASUN divisional groups. “As we start to figure it out, it’s gonna get easier for us.”

How Benning’s Stats Are Improving

Committing to the North Florida team nearly two years ago, Benning has established herself as a consistently dominant player.

In 2024, Benning posted an earned run average of 1.89 and a .347 batting average. This year, her numbers have gone up. As of March 26, the senior has a 1.44 ERA and an average near the 400 mark.

Surprisingly enough, the home run numbers are surging just like the batting average. Benning is already one home run away from matching her 2024 clip, with four long balls on the young season.

Benning said developing a routine — whether it be working out, resting, or running — was paramount to having another successful season. The junior emphasized how she thrives under pressure and competitive situations, leading to her many pitching and hitting awards.

“I love pitching; I think it’s something that not a lot of people can do,” Benning said last year. “But I really thrive in pressure situations.”

Progression in Confidence and Culture at UNF

Nonetheless, competitiveness didn’t always come easy for Benning. Transferring to UNF just last year, Benning hardly played at her previous school, Oregon.

Benning struggled to assimilate to the culture at Oregon. But after coming to UNF, everything changed.

“There’s a different culture here,” Benning said last year. “Coming to UNF, that was a big difference. All of my teammates have my back and they believe I’m going to get the job done.”

Once she arrived at UNF, Benning saw a sports psychologist to improve her at the time, “shaken confidence.”Ultimately, Benning credits her head coach and teammates for her progression in confidence, putting an emphasis on culture once again.

“I feel back to myself in my first year,” she said. “I’m even beyond that.”

When previewing the upcoming season, Conrad spoke highly of Benning’s two-way rarity.

“She’s a unique talent,” said head coach Jeff Conrad. “You don’t see as many people like her anymore that do the pitching, the hitting, that play defense and impact the game in many ways.”

Leadership and Energetic Presence

In less than two full seasons, Benning has already won ASUN Pitcher of the Week four times, ASUN Player of the Week three times, and D1 Softball National Pitcher of the Week. She has been the primary leader for the North Florida softball team.

While acknowledging that the rewards are cool, Benning is more focused on winning and leading the team. Even though she isn’t a team captain, Benning said she leads with her “presence on the field as a pitcher.”

“I’m not necessarily a leader in terms of like a captain telling people what to do,” Benning said. “I’m more so a leader in how I play and perform.”

If someone takes one look at Benning on the mound, they’ll see her exude energy whenever she strikes out a batter or ends the inning with a double play.

“I try to uplift people,” she said, referring to her energy on the pitching circle.

Life off the Diamond

When she’s not pitching, practicing, or preparing for the season, Benning likes to support other UNF sports by attending games and showing passion for the University. She has many friends playing other sports around campus, which shows how connected the athletic department is, according to Benning.

“We all understand what it’s like to be a student-athlete and just like how hard it is,” Benning said. “Even though we’re not in the same sport, it’s a grind no matter what sport you do.”

Once her senior season ends, Benning hopes to play professional softball. However, if that doesn’t come to fruition, Benning wants to stay around sports. She already coaches youth softball during her free time.

“Sports has been a big part of my life since I was a kid,” said the communications major. “So I want to stay in sports for sure.”

The UNF softball team will continue to try and reach their goal this weekend as the Ospreys travel across town to face the Jacksonville University Dolphins on the road.

___

