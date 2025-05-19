UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Follow Spinnaker on Social Media! - Leaderboard
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Follow Spinnaker on Social Media! - Leaderboard
Categories:

Over $14.7 million in grants supporting UNF programs and research defunded since January, documents show

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief May 19, 2025
Madelyn Schneider
The University of North Florida campus.

The University of North Florida has had six major federal grants defunded since the beginning of this year, valued at over $14.7 million in total, according to university documents obtained through a records request. Although a portion of the money has already been spent, most of it—over $9.5 million—will still be lost. 

Most of the grants funded programs that have or would have funded student scholarships, degrees or training. According to the termination notices, the largest lone grant was for $7 million and funded UNF’s Project to Renew the Education Pipeline (Project PREP) program, first reported by Action News Jax in February. However, since then, five other termination notices have come in. 

Each non-continuation or termination notice for the grants included a reference to President Donald Trump’s new agenda to explain why the grant was defunded. Some cited the administration’s changing priorities around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, while others referenced a recent executive order to cut federal spending in general.

At least three of the grants were multi-million dollar awards spanning over multiple years to support programs that allowed students to gain on-the-job training and in some cases, be placed in a job after graduation. Another grant awarded in January for nearly $350,000 was entirely lost, according to data provided by a university spokesperson, and would have funded a three-year undergraduate archivist-in-training program

According to a university spokesperson, over 150 students have been directly affected by the loss of funding. The following programs or research projects are affected, according university research data and documents:

  • Project to Renew the Education Pipeline (Project PREP), Silverfield College of Education and Human Services
    • Original award: $7 million Department of Education grant
    • Amount lost: $4 million
  • Recruiting Effective and Compassionate Helpers (Project REACH), Silverfield College of Education and Human Services
    • Original award: $4.7 million Department of Education grant
    • Amount lost: $3.7 million
  • Jacksonville Teacher Residency (JTR), Silverfield College of Education and Human Services
    • Original award: $400,000 Americorps subgrant through Volunteer Florida
    • Amount lost: $100,000
  • Undergraduate Research Training Initiative for Student Enhancement (U-RISE), College of Arts and Sciences
    • Original award: $1.8 million National Institute of Health (NIH) grant
    • Amount lost: $1.2 million
  • Archivist-in-Training Program, College of Arts and Sciences
    • Original award: $340,000 National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant
    • Amount lost: $340,000
  • Writing the First Comprehensive Indigenous History of Northeast Florida, College of Arts and Sciences
    • Original award: $572,000 NEH grant
    • Amount lost: $200,000

A university spokesperson explained that faculty and university representatives are pursuing appeal processes for some of the terminated grants. However, the Department of Education has already declined the appeal for the grant that funded Project PREP, according to the spokesperson. The status of other appeals are unknown at this time.

Additionally, the spokesperson confirmed that UNF covered any expenses that the grants would have covered for students for spring and summer.

Madalina Tanase, the president of the United Faculty of Florida at UNF, provided a statement on behalf of the faculty union, noting the importance of grant-funded university research.

“We remain gravely concerned by the ongoing assault on education across the country. At UNF and elsewhere, faculty are deeply committed to providing students with a high-quality education and conducting research that improves the lives of our communities. Gutting our financial resources strikes at the very core of our mission and will have far-reaching disastrous effects. Now is the time for educators and our leaders to stand up and say enough is enough,” Tanase said in a written statement. 

The impact, according to students from one program

Students in the Recruiting Effective and Compassionate Helpers fellowship (Project REACH) were told their master’s degree tuition was paid for and that they’d receive semesterly stipends to help support them during training. But on Friday May 9, that all changed. 

The faculty members who oversee Project REACH sent out an email at 5 p.m. that Friday, notifying everyone in the fellowship that the funding was cut off. This is because the college of education received notice that the $4.7 million grant that funded the program would no longer be available after Dec. 31. 

Unlike the other defunded grants, Project REACH can continue to function as normal through the rest of this year, according to its non-continuation notice. However, this means students who don’t finish their degrees by then will be left without the grant’s funding come Spring 2026. 

Morgan Cutler, 23, graduated with her bachelor’s degree in education at UNF last August, and immediately began working on her master’s in school counseling in the fall. But in Spring 2025, Cutler was selected for a REACH fellowship.

Cutler said she’s grateful to continue receiving stipends and paid tuition through the rest of 2025, but she’s worried about what her financial situation will look like once the money runs out. As a daughter of a public school teacher, Cutler said she’s seen educators “be abused by the system,” and said her future feels uncertain. 

“Politicians don’t care about us,” Cutler said. “If they did care about us, they would want us to keep these grants so we can keep helping these kids.”

Part of the training graduate students receive through Project REACH involves going to local schools and working alongside school counselors on-site. After working on-site for just a short time at a local Duval County high school, Cutler said, she’s seen how impactful the work she loves can be.

“It makes me angry; it makes me confused; like ‘why us?’ We’re just people who want to change lives, but [the government] is taking that away from us,” said Cutler. “If you don’t have counselors and you don’t have teachers, then you don’t have education.”

On top of this, Cutler said graduate students are usually unable to take out federal loans to the same extent as undergraduates, and yet most schools require their school counselors to have at least a master’s degree. Cutler said to finish her degree, she’ll have to ask her mom for money or get another job in addition to the two part-time jobs she already works to pay the bills. Whatever time is left over will be dedicated to her full-time class schedule. 

Another Project REACH student, Kristen Booth, knows this struggle all too well. Booth, 39, is a full-time mother of a 4-year-old son. After teaching in a public school for 13 years, Booth came to UNF to work on her master’s in school counseling because she said she was “burnt out” on the profession, but still loves working with kids. 

Booth runs a cleaning business for extra money and said she is grateful for the Project REACH funding since she just paid off her undergraduate student debt. She said she’s been saving the stipend money she’s received to pay for the future expenses that come with having a second child.

“Having my tuition paid for and getting a stipend was game-changing for me,” Booth said.

After she learned the grant was terminated due to the Trump administration’s cuts to DEI-related funding, Booth said she felt angry, disappointed and sad.

“It just enrages me,” Booth said. “It’s just further evidence that [the Trump administration] doesn’t care about anyone. Kids don’t matter to them; education doesn’t matter to them.”

“I can’t believe 77 million people voted for this. I do think people have been manipulated by Trump,” Booth said. “This is what the outcome is.”

This is a developing story. Spinnaker is working to gather more details about how the grant-funded programs were affected. If you or someone you know have been impacted and would like to share your story, please email editor@unfspinnaker.com

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" with his arms raised in the air.
Breaking down everything UNF submitted to Florida DOGE
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to four university regulations
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Softball advances to Columbia Regional final
The UNF student union courtyard in between the two metal office buildings
Halal Shack coming to UNF this fall, expanding plant-based campus dining options
Lot 18 will likely have increased traffic because of upcoming high school graduations on UNF's campus.
Traffic Advisory: High school graduations will impact campus parking and shuttle routes
a white and black university police car parked outside the student union at UNF
Police Beat: Man arrested on campus, anonymous caller reports theft
More in News
University of North Florida sign
Summer 2025: Important dates and what students need to know
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
Campus-wide phone outage on Friday, various lines affected
A black and white "Closed" sign sitting in the window of one of the food convenience stores at UNF.
Nothing to do, nothing to eat: Living on campus during spring intersession
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a public event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" on the front.
Uncertainty looms among university community as UNF sends in last of Florida DOGE information
The UNF Student Government Senate Chambers.
Applications for 2025-2026 SG executive positions currently open, to close Friday
UNF President Moez Limayem speaks at a brown podium at Spring 2025 commencement. He is wearing a dark blue robe and black graduate's cap and smiling.
Spring 2025 commencement celebrates over 2,000 graduating UNF students
More in University
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (left) and UNF President Moez Limayem (right) announcing the funding for the UNF Flight Deck.
Jacksonville City Council approves $3 million endowment for UNF Flight Deck esports arena
UNF Osprey Fountains dorms, one of the eight on-campus resident halls students can choose to live in.
On-campus housing rates to increase by nearly 6% this fall pending board approval
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
President Limayem makes statement on ICE agreement, says police duties remain unchanged
Adiba Hoque stands next to her presentation in a large room, around other students and their projects. She has long, black hair and is wearing a tan shirt with black pants and smiling.
Students present research projects at annual UNF SOARS conference
University of North Florida sign
UNF signs agreement with ICE allowing police to enforce immigration laws on campus
A blue UNF yard sign with the words "Soar to Success" and a photo of graduating students sits in the grass next to a sidewalk, encouraging students to register for fall and summer classes.
UNF students raise concerns as summer, fall registration opens
About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.